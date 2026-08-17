Florida's Bali Hai Beach Resort Unveils Newly Reimagined Beachfront Suites

Bali Hai Beach Resort's Transformed Gulf-Front Accommodations Marry Elevated Coastal Modern Design with Direct Beach Access and Sweeping Coastal Views

HOLMES BEACH, Fla., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bali Hai Beach Resort, a 43-room boutique beachfront hotel located directly on the white sands of Anna Maria Island, has unveiled nine newly renovated beachfront suites, offering contemporary design and elevated guest experience that celebrates one of Florida's most sought-after Gulf Coast destinations.

Owned and operated by LUMARA Resorts, the renovation was conceived by the company's in-house interior design team. The reimagined one- and two-bedroom beachfront suites embrace an elevated organic coastal modern aesthetic inspired by Anna Maria Island's natural beauty. A soft, sun-washed palette of warm whites, sand, driftwood and natural wood tones is intentionally understated, allowing the spectacular floor-to-ceiling Gulf views to remain the focal point of the suites. Layered textures, modern sculptural lighting, tailored furnishings and elevated finishes create spaces that feel more like a thoughtfully designed beach home than a traditional resort room. The addition of bespoke palm-inspired wallcoverings introduces a subtle nod to the area's tropical landscape.

The newly renovated accommodations are among the Island's most desirable, offering guests direct access to the beach from private covered patios overlooking the Gulf of Mexico. Designed for couples, families and groups, the spacious suites accommodate up to six or eight guests and feature expansive living areas, multiple king beds, sleeper sofas, smart televisions, luxury bath amenities and double-vanity bathrooms. Outdoor seating and dedicated beach chairs allow guests to step directly from their suite onto the sand and experience the calming sounds of crashing waves and unforgettable coastal sunsets right outside their door.

"The renovation reflects our goal of creating accommodations that feel both elevated and deeply connected to their surroundings," said Shawn Kaleta, founder and owner of LUMARA Resorts. "Rather than relying on traditional coastal design, we focused on natural materials, thoughtful craftsmanship and a timeless aesthetic that allows the beauty of Anna Maria Island to take center stage. The result is an experience that feels like a home away from home."

The renovated suites represent the first phase of an ongoing enhancement of Bali Hai Beach Resort's accommodations, with additional enhancements scheduled for 2027.

Situated on two lush acres with 300 feet of pristine Gulf frontage, Bali Hai Beach Resort offers a charming escape that combines intimate scale with resort-style amenities. Guests enjoy a tropical courtyard pool with private cabanas, a full-service spa, island-inspired fare at the poolside Bali Hai Lounge, and flexible indoor and outdoor venues for beachfront weddings, celebrations, corporate retreats and exclusive resort buyouts.

Bali Hai Beach Resort is located at 6900 Gulf Drive in Holmes Beach, FL. For more information or to book, visit balihaibeachresort.com. Follow the property on Facebook and Instagram.

About Bali Hai Beach Resort

Bali Hai Beach Resort is a boutique beachfront retreat located on Anna Maria Island in Holmes Beach, Florida. Set on two acres of lush tropical grounds, the resort offers direct access to 300 feet of white-sand beach along the Gulf of Mexico. Its newly renovated beachfront suites feature refreshed coastal interiors, Gulf views, private outdoor spaces, and convenient access to the sand. Accommodations are available for couples, families, and groups of up to eight guests, with select suites offering kitchens or kitchenettes. Resort amenities include a tropical courtyard pool with cabanas, a full-service boutique spa, the Bali Hai Lounge, bicycles for exploring the island, and spaces for beachfront weddings, celebrations, corporate retreats, and resort buyouts. Bali Hai Beach Resort is located at 6900 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach, FL 34217. For more information, visit balihaibeachresort.com or call 941.557.6812.

About LUMARA Resorts

LUMARA Resorts was founded in October 2025 by a team of hoteliers committed to reviving independent boutique hotels with distinction and heart. Each property is intentionally reimagined to reflect the culture, character and beauty of its locale, with design-led environments, personalized service and authentic storytelling at its core. With a growing portfolio of destinations across the United States, LUMARA blends operational expertise in luxury resorts, destination hotels, restaurants, bars and marinas with an unwavering passion for travel and design. Every stay is crafted to feel personal, luxurious in the details and rooted in the place. Visit www.lumararesorts.com for more information.

Media Contact

Christy Caporale, Define Marketing, 1 714-292-3199, [email protected], www.define-marketing.com

SOURCE Bali Hai Beach Resort