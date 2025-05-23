Florida's First Responder Protection Law: What It Means for Citizens in 2025

Under Senate Bill 184, it is a second-degree misdemeanor to approach or remain within 25 feet of a first responder after being warned to stay back. The restriction applies if the person's intent is to impede, threaten, or harass the responder.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Florida's new law enhancing protections for first responders took effect earlier this year. Under Senate Bill 184, it is a second-degree misdemeanor to approach or remain within 25 feet of a first responder after being warned to stay back. The restriction applies if the person's intent is to impede, threaten, or harass the responder.

The law covers law enforcement officers, firefighters, emergency medical care providers, and correctional probation officers. Violations are punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine. The statute also defines "harass" as willfully engaging in a course of conduct directed at a first responder that intentionally causes substantial emotional distress and serves no legitimate purpose.

"This law is designed to protect those who risk their lives to protect us," said criminal defense attorney Ronald S. Chapman. "However, we've already seen cases where the law's subjective nature leads to disputes over intent. Our firm works to accurately represent clients' actions and uphold their constitutional rights."

About Ronald S. Chapman, P.A.

Ron Chapman has 35 years of experience as a criminal defense lawyer. He represents people accused of committing a wide range of crimes in both State and Federal Court in Florida. Those crimes include DUI, battery, economic crimes such as theft and dealing in stolen property, animal abuse, traffic crimes such as reckless driving, murder, manslaughter, crimes against children, federal crimes involving guns and drugs, crimes against the elderly, appeals, and violations of probation.

If you or someone you know requires the assistance of a proven criminal defense attorney, look no further than the law firm of Ronald S. Chapman. Call him today at (561) 832-4348 or visit his website at https://www.justiceflorida.com/. His professional team is available to assist you 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Media Contact

Law Firm Marketing Pros for Ronald S. Chapman, P.A., Law Firm Marketing Pros, 1 (561) 299-3942 115, [email protected]

SOURCE Ronald S. Chapman, P.A.