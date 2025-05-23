Florida's Most Affordable Beach Town Is Deerfield Beach - And It's In South Florida

Where Real Estate Is Never Boring! Post this

According to Realtor.com, Deerfield Beach, Florida has some of the best prices in the United States on beach-area real estate, the #2 beach town in the country for vacation home buyers in 2025 with a median price of $211,750. Located on the same Atlantic Ocean as Pompano Beach and Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach, has one of South Florida's best beaches, awarded "Blue Wave" status by the National Clean Beaches Coalition. It has a very walkable beach area with a good supply of restaurants in every price range, a wonderful 976-foot ocean pier, and an interesting boardwalk. Not much different than Boca Raton, Pompano Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Naples, except much lower prices.

Despite it's beautiful beaches, Deerfield Beach has been pretty much overlooked by Florida's big real estate developers. Only a couple of oceanfront condo developments have been built since 2000, Ocean Plaza in 2003 and Ocean Beach in 2006 are about it. MLS listings of large three-bedroom condos in Ocean Plaza and Ocean Beach start a little over $1 million, considerably less than most of South Florida's beach areas. While homes and condos near the ocean are always going to cost more, Deerfield Beach has a good supply of Florida's inexpensive oceanfront condos built in the 1960s to '90s and priced under $500,000.

Deerfield Beach has a rich and interesting history that reflects the broader development of South Florida. The area was originally inhabited by the Tequesta people. European settlers began arriving in the 19th century, and by the late 1800s, a small settlement had formed. The town was named "Deerfield" in 1890, due to the abundance of deer along the Hillsboro River. The name was changed to "Deerfield Beach" in 1939 to emphasize the area's proximity to the Atlantic Ocean and appeal to Northern and Midwest US and Canadian tourists.

Today, Deerfield Beach is known for its clean and award-winning beaches, the International Fishing Pier, and its diverse community. It balances a laid-back coastal vibe with ongoing development and a slower life pace than most of South Florida's beach towns. Along with lower prices that should appeal to anyone looking for an oceanfront condo that won't break the bank.

