Florida's Most Expensive AirBnB Is A 62 Acre Private Island

A massive 62 acre private island with waterslide, ballpit, arcades, mini golf, and sports courts has become Florida's most expensive AirBnB vacation home.
ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to Orlando Area Luxury Rentals LLC, a high-end property management firm, "The Ever After Estate" has officially become Florida's most expensive and sought after AirBnB style luxury vacation home.
A private 62 acre island that was once featured on HGTV's "Most Outrageous Homes in America," this unique estate features such over-the-top amenities as a theme park style waterslide that send guests plunging from a balcony suite into a waterfall-fed heated lagoon pool. The massive property also has a custom-built themed mini golf course, 4 video game arcades, an indoor slide into a room filled with 23,000 balls, sports courts, a karaoke stage, and so much more to do that owner Belinda Greenstein has remarked "Our guests tell us that they spent their entire vacation on property and had no reason to leave!"
In a market where most AirBnBs seem to be struggling to survive, this unique mega property is in such demand that industry experts are in awe of its ability to raise its prices to more than $5000 per night. Speaking for The Ever After Estate's property management company, Orlando Area Luxury Rentals LLC staff member Alyssa Cannizzo remarked that "No other luxury property in our inventory has been able to command such a high price tag and still have so many groups wanted to rent it!"
The Ever After Estate caters to groups of 20-43 guests for family reunions, work & wellness retreats, and milestone anniversary or birthday celebrations. Cannizzo added "When the price is split 30-40 ways, it works out to be affordable for more people than you'd think! That's probably why we do so well."
- For more information, inquiries can be made at www.OrlandoAreaLuxuryRentals.com
Media Contact
Alyssa Cannizzo, Orlando Area Luxury Rentals LLC, 1 407-900-3798, [email protected], https://www.orlandoarealuxuryrentals.com
SOURCE Orlando Area Luxury Rentals LLC
Share this article