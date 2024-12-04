Florida's Most Expensive AirBnB Is A 62 Acre Private Island

"When the price is split 30-40 ways, it works out to be affordable for more people than you'd think!" Post this

In a market where most AirBnBs seem to be struggling to survive, this unique mega property is in such demand that industry experts are in awe of its ability to raise its prices to more than $5000 per night. Speaking for The Ever After Estate's property management company, Orlando Area Luxury Rentals LLC staff member Alyssa Cannizzo remarked that "No other luxury property in our inventory has been able to command such a high price tag and still have so many groups wanted to rent it!"

The Ever After Estate caters to groups of 20-43 guests for family reunions, work & wellness retreats, and milestone anniversary or birthday celebrations. Cannizzo added "When the price is split 30-40 ways, it works out to be affordable for more people than you'd think! That's probably why we do so well."

For more information, inquiries can be made at www.OrlandoAreaLuxuryRentals.com

