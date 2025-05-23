Florida's Social Media Law Targets Minors as Legal Battle Continues

Florida's social media restrictions for minors have been in effect since January 1, 2025, but the legal and practical questions are far from settled.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Under the law, children under 14 are prohibited from having social media accounts altogether. For teens who are 14 or 15, platforms must obtain verified parental consent or delete the accounts.

Companies that violate the law face civil penalties of up to $50,000 per incident.

The law, passed as House Bill 3 and codified as 501.1736 in the Florida Statutes, was promoted as a response to growing concerns about online harms to children. Supporters claim it gives parents more control and protects minors from addiction, exploitation, and harmful content. Critics argue it overreaches, violates the First Amendment, and puts platforms in a position of enforcing state age verification policies without clear federal guidelines.

In March 2025, a federal judge declined to block enforcement while litigation continues, allowing the state to begin holding platforms accountable. Legal challenges brought by tech industry groups are still pending in court.

"This law changes how Florida regulates minors' access to the internet," said West Palm Beach criminal defense attorney Ronald S. Chapman. "But it also raises real questions about enforcement. Could parents be held responsible for violations? Could criminal investigations grow out of civil complaints? Those are the issues families need to think about now."

