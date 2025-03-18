Florida's Space Coast Celebrates a Strong 2024 and Prepares for a Stellar 2025

"The Space Coast continues to shine as a premier destination in Florida and the U.S., attracting visitors with its unparalleled mix of space exploration, beachside relaxation, and world-class attractions," said Peter Cranis, Executive Director of the Space Coast Office of Tourism. Post this

Record-Breaking Launches. The Space Coast was home to 93 orbital rocket launches, accounting for nearly two-thirds of all U.S. launches. Notable missions included the first launch of United Launch Alliance's Vulcan Centaur, the final Delta IV Heavy launch, and the historic Polaris Dawn mission, which featured the first commercial spacewalk. A record 19 people were simultaneously in orbit in September, including crews from three spacecraft that launched from the Space Coast.

Booming Cruise Industry. Port Canaveral saw a 12% increase in cruise revenue over 2023, generating $156 million and recording 7.6 million multi-day passengers. Additionally, 13 cruise ships were homeported to the area, 8 of which were new to Port Canaveral, further cementing its position as one of the world's busiest and most efficient cruise destinations.

Hotel Expansion. Three new Space Coast hotels opened in 2024, contributing to the area's expanding accommodations across price points and amenity levels. The Woodspring Suites in Rockledge, Element Melbourne Oceanfront, and Comfort Suites Titusville added a combined 374 rooms to the Space Coast's lodging capacity.

Sustained Tourism Strength. The Space Coast collected $25.26 million in tourist development tax revenue last year, making 2024 the second-highest year in history for tourism tax collections, just shy of the 2022-23 record. This demonstrates the continued demand for the region's unique offerings, from space launches and other family-friendly attractions to pristine beaches and desirable weather year-round.

With significant developments on the horizon, the Space Coast expects 2025 to be another milestone year for tourism.

Increased Cruise Activity. Port Canaveral is projected to improve on its banner 2024 with $175 million in cruise revenue, 16 homeported ships, and 8.4 million multi-day passengers. The port will welcome several new ships, including Royal Caribbean's Star of the Seas, the world's largest cruise ship, along with Norwegian Cruises' Norwegian Aqua, Disney Cruises' Disney Magic, and Celebrity Cruises' Celebrity Equinox.

Hotel Boom. The Space Coast anticipates unprecedented hotel expansion on the horizon, with nine new hotels adding a combined 1,100 rooms to meet growing demand in 2025. Six additional hotels with a total of 731 rooms are on track to open in 2026.

A Superb Year for Spaceflight. The Space Coast's frequent launch cadence is expected to increase, with major missions like the first crewed flight of Boeing Starliner-1, Axiom-4, Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket, and more.

Expanding Attractions. The Brevard Zoo, which welcomed nearly 530,000 visitors in 2024, is set to launch two major art exhibitions in 2025 and continue construction on its manatee rehabilitation center. The Zoo's commitment to conservation and education — it is the only place in the country where visitors can take guided kayak tours around animal exhibits — remains a major draw.

"The Space Coast continues to shine as a premier destination in Florida and the U.S., attracting visitors with its unparalleled mix of space exploration, beachside relaxation, and world-class attractions," said Peter Cranis, Executive Director of the Space Coast Office of Tourism. "With another exciting year of growth ahead — including new hotels, record-setting cruise activity, and even more rocket launches — the future of tourism on the Space Coast has never been brighter."

