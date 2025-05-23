Florida's Street Racing Law One Year Later: What Drivers Should Know Before Summer 2025

As summer approaches, law enforcement agencies across Florida are expected to ramp up efforts to crack down on illegal street racing and stunt driving.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- These high-risk behaviors typically spike during the summer months, and under Florida's expanded law, the consequences are now more severe than ever.

Senate Bill 1764, which took effect on July 1, 2024, amended Florida Statutes § 316.191 to increase penalties for street racing, stunt driving, and coordinated street takeovers. The law also broadened definitions and expanded law enforcement authority in these cases.

The penalties include:

First offense: First-degree misdemeanor, fines ranging from $500 to $2,000 , and a one-year driver's license revocation.

Second offense within one year: Third-degree felony, fines between $2,500 and $4,000 , and a two-year license revocation.

Third or subsequent offense within five years: Second-degree felony, fines between $3,500 and $7,500 , and a four-year license revocation.

Additionally, vehicles used in these offenses may be subject to seizure under the Florida Contraband Forfeiture Act.

Following the law's passage, Florida Highway Patrol reported aggressive enforcement. In just one multi-agency operation in Tampa, troopers made 32 arrests, issued over 160 traffic citations, and filed 18 criminal charges.

"This law reflects Florida's effort to stop dangerous driving, but it has also led to overreach in some cases," said West Palm Beach criminal defense attorney Ronald S. Chapman. "We have seen spectators, passengers, and even bystanders accused of crimes they did not commit."

