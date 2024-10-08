Florio Partners with Eataly USA to Showcase the Versatility of Marsala Wines

New Signature Cocktails made with Florio Marsala debut at Eataly locations nationwide, with Florio Marsala also available on wine lists and for retail purchase

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Florio, the historic Sicilian winery founded in 1833 and renowned for its Marsala wines, is thrilled to announce a collaboration with Eataly locations across the U.S., showcasing Florio Marsala wines in their restaurants, wine shops, and online at Eatalyvino.com.

From now until the end of the year, Eataly is putting a fresh twist on classic cocktails with a Sicilian flair, featuring Florio Marsala Superiore Riserva Semisecco 2015, each crafted to highlight the unique flavors of Florio Marsala.

Participating Eataly Locations and Signature Cocktails:

●Los Angeles, CA - Terra: "The Great Beauty"

●Silicon Valley, CA - Terra: "Damn the Weather"

●Dallas, TX - Terra: "The Great Beauty"

●Boston, MA - La Piazza: "Wharf District"

●Chicago, IL - Vino &...: "Sunset On The Vineyard"

●New York, NY (Flatiron) - Il Pastaio: "Sala Garibaldi"

●New York, NY (Downtown) - Bar Fiorentino / La Pizza & La Pasta: "Negroni Ortigia"

●New York, NY (SoHo) - Eataly Ristorante: "Marsala Old Fashioned"

In addition to these creative cocktails, a curated selection of Florio Marsala wines will be featured on the wine lists of select restaurants and retail shelves nationwide. These include Marsala Vergine Riserva 2010, Marsala Superiore Riserva Semisecco 2015, and the VecchioFlorio Marsala Superiore Line.

"We are thrilled to partner with Eataly USA to showcase the versatility and exceptional quality of Florio Marsala wines," said Roberto Magnisi, Director at Cantine Florio. "Our Marsala shines in cocktails, offering a modern twist on a classic wine. When sipped neat, our wines also pair well with a variety of dishes. We believe this collaboration with Eataly will highlight the true essence of Marsala and inspire new ways to savor it."

Among Marsala producers, Florio stands out for its embodiment of the region's extensive history and traditions while appealing to contemporary palates. The winery has been a leader in preserving the timeless tradition of Marsala, offering a diverse range of Marsala DOC wines, including Pure Vergine, Dry, Semi-dry, and Sweet varieties.

This partnership celebrates Florio's longstanding commitment to elevating Marsala's profile globally, offering a unique opportunity for consumers to experience this beloved Sicilian fortified wine in a new way.

FLORIO MARSALA WINES

Marsala Superiore Riserva Semisecco 2015

Resting 109 meters from the sea is Marsala Superiore Riserva Semisecco 2015, aged for 8 years in 500-liter wooden kegs. It is a Marsala with notes of dates, pastry cream, raisins, and vanilla, creating an intense aroma and inspiring a rich, lingering finish. It can be perfectly paired with blue cheeses such as gorgonzola, or with sweet and sour flavors. To be enjoyed as an aperitif, dessert wine, or in cocktails.

Marsala Vergine Riserva 2010

Aged for 13 years in oak barrels exposed to sea breezes, Marsala Vergine Riserva 2010 bursts with savory notes and citrus aromas. Its vibrant, marine-infused palate pairs exquisitely with fish crudités, smoked fish, and mature cheeses like Parmigiano and Pecorino. For an innovative twist, try it as an aperitif with cured meats and beef tartare, or in a cocktail.

VecchioFlorio Marsala Superiore Dry and Sweet

Aged in oak barrels for up to 30 months, the VecchioFlorio Marsala Superiore Line offers an exceptional introduction to authentic, top-tier Marsala, delivering unbeatable value. Its complex and versatile profile reveals delicate aromas of raisins and vanilla and a warm, full-bodied palate with an elegant almond finish. VecchioFlorio can be sipped with desserts or enjoyed as an aperitif, but it is also a wine that is perfect for elevating cocktails or intensifying flavors when marinating or simmering.

For more information about Florio Marsala cocktails, please visit this link.

About Florio

Founded in 1833, Florio is one of Sicily's most historic wineries, dedicated to producing Marsala wines that capture the essence of the region. Combining tradition, innovation, and sustainability, Florio stands as an Italian icon, consistently delivering the highest quality Marsala wines and pioneering the world of fortified wines http://www.volioimports.com/florio-marsala/

About Eataly

Eataly stands as a distinctive brand with a high commitment to elevating the global presence of Italian food and wine excellence. Engaged in the distribution and promotion of premium-quality products, Eataly seamlessly integrates production, sales, catering, and educational components in its offerings. Distinguished as the sole genuinely international Italian food retail company, Eataly serves as an emblem of Italian culinary artistry and, more broadly, the essence of Made in Italy.

Since 2023, Investindustrial, a leading independent investment company in Europe, has held a majority ownership stake of 52% in the Group. Eataly presently boasts a workforce of over 5,000 employees and operates in more than 50 locations across 15 countries worldwide. These include Italy, the United States, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, Germany, Great Britain, France, Sweden, Turkey, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia. The company is actively executing an ambitious expansion plan, with new openings slated for some of the world's major cities.

Additional information is available at http://www.eataly.com.

