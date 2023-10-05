Florist and Business Educator Althea Wiles Shares Boss's Day Flower Ideas and Tips to Boost Sales for Florists

With her expertise in designing unique floral arrangements and nurturing flourishing businesses, Wiles presents an innovative concept - gifting bosses a personalized business logo made entirely out of flowers. Tweet this

According to Wiles, one exciting concept for this year's Boss's Day is surprising bosses with a bespoke business logo crafted using vibrant and fragrant blooms. This floral masterpiece not only showcases creativity but also symbolizes the growth and vitality of the company under their leadership. Florists can collaborate with clients to customize the logo design according to the company's branding, incorporating specific colors or even replicating the existing logo.

In addition to the unique floral logo concept, Wiles shares several ideas to help florists boost sales during the Boss's Day season:

Curated Gift Packages: Offer specially curated gift packages that combine elegant flower arrangements with complementary items, such as gourmet chocolates, luxurious spa products, or personalized stationery. These packages provide customers with hassle-free and well-thought-out options for expressing gratitude towards their bosses. Desk Decor: Promote desk-friendly floral designs, such as miniature arrangements or desktop terrariums, which add a touch of beauty and serenity to bosses' workspaces. Highlight the benefits of these long-lasting arrangements, emphasizing how they can brighten the office environment for an extended period. Virtual Workforce: With the rise of remote work, consider creating virtual gift options to cater to a distributed workforce. Develop online tutorials or DIY kits for arranging flowers at home, ensuring bosses receive a delightful surprise delivered right to their doorstep. Wearable Floral Designs: Wearable floral pieces like boutonnieres, corsages or even more creative items like necklaces made entirely of flowers can be a wonderful gift idea for bosses. Consider incorporating the boss's favorite flowers, colors, or even adding elements that reflect their personality or hobbies. This personal touch demonstrates thoughtfulness and appreciation as well as making great office conversation starters.

Wiles further advises, "Florists can leverage social media platforms by showcasing their unique Boss's Day creations and sharing engaging behind-the-scenes content. Engaging with potential customers through captivating visuals, blog posts, or live demos can create a buzz and draw attention to their services, ultimately driving sales."

For additional insights and inspiration, interested florists can connect with Althea Wiles through her florist consulting website at www.jaltheacreative.com or on her social media channels @jaltheacreative. Wiles offers one-on-one virtual florist business consulting to florists everywhere.

About Althea Wiles: Althea Wiles is the owner and creative director of Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio in the Ozark Mountains region of the United States. She is also the founder and education director of J Althea Creative, a florist education consulting program. Wiles earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Hendrix College and then completed her Arkansas Master Florist Certification. After 25 years in business, her design studio takes part in 75-100 weddings and events annually. Recognized by local and national publications, she has been featured on The Knot, The List, amongst others, and in a wide range of magazines. Wiles continues gaining recognition by participating as a regularly featured artist for the Art in Bloom gallery exhibits chosen and hosted by the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Wiles is also a recurring instructor in the horticulture department at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.

