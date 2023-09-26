Flourish Research Announces the Acquisition of Valley Clinical Trials in California

Valley Clinical Trials' knowledge and expertise in Flourish's core therapeutic areas will augment our existing capabilities, and we are very happy to expand our footprint with multiple sites in California. Tweet this

"We are thrilled by the opportunity to partner with Flourish Research and look forward to collaborating with the broader platform and the synergies that we can unlock by working together," said Toven, CEO of Valley.

Reinhold Schulz, CEO of Flourish Research, said "Valley Clinical Trials' knowledge and expertise in Flourish's core therapeutic areas will augment our existing capabilities, and we are very happy to expand our footprint with multiple sites in California."

About Flourish Research:

Flourish Research is a leading clinical trial organization, created to strategically acquire, integrate, and operate the best clinical trial sites in North America. Flourish started as some of the most recognized trial sites in the industry. The wholly owned, fully integrated company has locations in Alabama, California, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Flourish sites conduct Phase I-IV studies across therapeutic areas where they have deep expertise in Cardiology/Metabolic Disease, CNS, and Vaccines.

