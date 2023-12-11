Flourish Research Expands with opening of new site Bowie

"We are thrilled to have Drs. Hutchinson and Collins lead our first De Novo site. Both physicians are superb clinicians and genuine thought leaders in cardiovascular medicine." -Seth J. Baum, MD, Flourish's Chief Scientific Officer Post this

"I am excited to bring world-class clinical research to Bowie and the surrounding Washington metropolitan area and more importantly, to a diverse population that truly reflects the world we live in," said Dr. Hutchinson.

Seth J. Baum, MD, Flourish's Chief Scientific Officer, said, "We are thrilled to have Drs. Hutchinson and Collins lead our first De Novo site. Both physicians are superb clinicians and genuine thought leaders in cardiovascular medicine. Flourish Research is committed to improving diversity in clinical research and with the help of the Association of Black Cardiologists we are proud to launch our first De Novo site, bringing us closer to accomplishing this goal."

About Flourish Research:

Flourish Research is a leading clinical trial organization, created to strategically acquire, integrate, and operate the best clinical trial sites in North America. Flourish started at some of the most recognized trial sites in the industry. The wholly owned, fully integrated company has locations in Alabama, California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Flourish sites conduct Phase I-IV studies across therapeutic areas where they have deep expertise, including Cardiology/Metabolic Disease/Renal, CNS, and Vaccines.

Media Contact

Marieke Cajal Berman, PhD, Flourish Research, 1 251-776-8182, [email protected], flourishresearch.com

SOURCE Flourish Research