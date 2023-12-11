Flourish Research Expands with opening of new site Bowie

Flourish Research announces the opening of Flourish-Bowie, a new Cardiology research site in the metropolitan area of Baltimore, MD, and Washington DC.
NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flourish Research announces the opening of a new Cardiology research site. Flourish - Bowie is in the metropolitan area of Baltimore, MD, and Washington DC, and expands the company's cardiovascular and metabolic therapeutic areas under the leadership of cardiologists, Barbara Hutchinson MD, PhD and Sarah Collins, MD. Dr. Hutchinson is the Chairwoman of the Board for the Association of Black Cardiologists and her practice, Chesapeake Cardiac Care, has been serving a diverse patient population since its founding in 2003.
Collins, MD is an Interventional Cardiologist and has extensive expertise in cardiovascular research. "We are thrilled to join the Flourish Research Team," said Dr. Collins. "Our region boasts a patient population that is rich in cultural diversity and that stands to benefit greatly from research options."
"I am excited to bring world-class clinical research to Bowie and the surrounding Washington metropolitan area and more importantly, to a diverse population that truly reflects the world we live in," said Dr. Hutchinson.
Seth J. Baum, MD, Flourish's Chief Scientific Officer, said, "We are thrilled to have Drs. Hutchinson and Collins lead our first De Novo site. Both physicians are superb clinicians and genuine thought leaders in cardiovascular medicine. Flourish Research is committed to improving diversity in clinical research and with the help of the Association of Black Cardiologists we are proud to launch our first De Novo site, bringing us closer to accomplishing this goal."
About Flourish Research:
Flourish Research is a leading clinical trial organization, created to strategically acquire, integrate, and operate the best clinical trial sites in North America. Flourish started at some of the most recognized trial sites in the industry. The wholly owned, fully integrated company has locations in Alabama, California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Texas.
Flourish sites conduct Phase I-IV studies across therapeutic areas where they have deep expertise, including Cardiology/Metabolic Disease/Renal, CNS, and Vaccines.
Marieke Cajal Berman, PhD, Flourish Research, 1 251-776-8182, [email protected], flourishresearch.com
