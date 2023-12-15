Flourish Research Grows with Merritt Island Medical Research Acquisition

Flourish Research announces the acquisition of Merritt Island Medical Research (MIMR) in Merritt Island, Florida. MIMR is a leading clinical research site that specializes in neuroscience related indications including Alzheimer's disease.
NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flourish Research announces the acquisition of Merritt Island Medical Research (MIMR) in Merritt Island, Florida. MIMR is a leading clinical research site that specializes in neuroscience related indications including Alzheimer's disease. The partnership represents the tenth acquisition by Flourish and the seventeenth Flourish research site since its formation in 2021.
MIMR was founded in 2015 by leading physician, Gregory Kirk, MD and Co-Founders, Joshua, Mabry CEO and Chelsea Mabry. The site has rapidly grown to become a leading neuroscience clinical research site in Florida. Kirk, MD and Joshua Mabry will remain in their current roles at MIMR, while Chelsea Mabry will transition to supporting the broader Flourish platform in addition to MIMR's success.
Joshua Mabry said, "I am confident that the partnership with NMS and Flourish is the ideal next step for MIMR in accelerating our growth trajectory. We look forward to the resources and collaboration the broader platform will offer."
"We are excited to share our unique neuroscience research experience and collaborate across the Flourish sites to provide the highest quality patient care and research, with the ultimate goal of improving patient outcomes," said Kirk, MD.
Reinhold Schulz, CEO of Flourish Research, said, "Following our partnerships with neuroscience focused sites, including AMC Research and Keystone Clinical Studies, the MIMR transaction firmly positions
Flourish as a market leader in the space. We are equally excited to support the MIMR team as they expand their footprint and leverage the Flourish platform of best-in-class sites that have a strong brand and track-record of recruiting and retaining a highly diversified patient base in neuroscience related indications."
About Flourish Research:
Flourish Research is a clinical research multi-site business with a national footprint committed to advancing the health and wellness of society through clinical trials. The wholly owned, fully integrated company has locations in Alabama, California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Texas.
Flourish sites conduct Phase I-IV studies across therapeutic areas of expertise, Cardiovascular/Metabolic/Kidney, Neuroscience, and Infectious Diseases.
