Flourish Research Grows with Merritt Island Medical Research Acquisition

Joshua Mabry said, "I am confident that the partnership with NMS and Flourish is the ideal next step for MIMR in accelerating our growth trajectory. We look forward to the resources and collaboration the broader platform will offer."

"We are excited to share our unique neuroscience research experience and collaborate across the Flourish sites to provide the highest quality patient care and research, with the ultimate goal of improving patient outcomes," said Kirk, MD.

Reinhold Schulz, CEO of Flourish Research, said, "Following our partnerships with neuroscience focused sites, including AMC Research and Keystone Clinical Studies, the MIMR transaction firmly positions

Flourish as a market leader in the space. We are equally excited to support the MIMR team as they expand their footprint and leverage the Flourish platform of best-in-class sites that have a strong brand and track-record of recruiting and retaining a highly diversified patient base in neuroscience related indications."

About Flourish Research:

Flourish Research is a clinical research multi-site business with a national footprint committed to advancing the health and wellness of society through clinical trials. The wholly owned, fully integrated company has locations in Alabama, California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Flourish sites conduct Phase I-IV studies across therapeutic areas of expertise, Cardiovascular/Metabolic/Kidney, Neuroscience, and Infectious Diseases.

