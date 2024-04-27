Flourishing Foundations Recovery Opens New Outpatient Drug and Alcohol Detox Facility in San Antonio, TX

"The drug and alcohol crisis has a profound effect on our local community. It affects our businesses, our schools, and our homes. Many of our neighbors suffer in silence, uncertain where to turn for help. We're stepping in to address these issues before they escalate further." Nicholas DiMartino Post this

Strategically situated for convenience, our detox center is easily accessible, being just a stone's throw from major thoroughfares such as Interstate 10 (I-10) and Loop 1604. This superb location allows those in need of recovery services to seamlessly integrate treatment into their busy schedules, ensuring they can keep up with family, work, and educational commitments while benefiting from our discreet, supportive detox programs.

Unique Approach to Detox

At Flourishing Foundations Recovery, we recognize the limitations of traditional inpatient detox programs. We offer a pioneering and cost-effective alternative that fits into the lives of those who cannot put their daily obligations on hold. "We've crafted a unique program here," explains Donnie Huston, CEO of Flourishing Foundations Recovery. "It's designed for those who find traditional inpatient programs impractical. We're making essential recovery services accessible right where they are needed most, disrupting lives as little as possible. This approach enables many who previously felt recovery was beyond their reach."

Comprehensive Treatment Programs

Our detox programs address both drug and alcohol dependencies, incorporating individual and group therapies that focus on the physical, behavioral, and emotional aspects of addiction. This comprehensive approach aids our clients on their path to long-term recovery.

Community Impact

The San Antonio community is hurting from the devastating grip that drugs and alcohol have on our residents. "The drug and alcohol crisis has a profound effect on our local community," notes Nicholas DiMartino, the founder of Flourishing Foundations Recovery. "It affects our businesses, our schools, and our homes. Many of our neighbors suffer in silence, uncertain where to turn for help. We're stepping in early to address these issues before they escalate further."

About Flourishing Foundations Recovery

Committed to providing accessible substance abuse treatment and detox in San Antonio, TX, Flourishing Foundations Recovery accepts most major health insurance plans to ease financial worries for those seeking assistance.

We warmly invite the community, healthcare professionals, and those considering treatment to visit our new facility. Our doors are always open to those looking for a recovery pathway that fits their life without major disruptions.

For more information, please visit the Flourishing Foundations Recovery website at https://flourishingfoundationsrecovery.com or contact us directly at [email protected] or call (210) 939-4628.

