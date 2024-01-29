FLOW-3D World Users Conference 2024 to take place in Hamburg

Flow Science, Inc. will hold its annual FLOW-3D World Users Conference at the Steigenberger Hotel Hamburg on June 10-12, 2024 in Hamburg, Germany. The call for abstracts for both live presentations and the poster session is now open through March 8.
SANTA FE, N.M., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flow Science, Inc. will hold its annual FLOW-3D World Users Conference at the Steigenberger Hotel Hamburg on June 10-12, 2024 in Hamburg, Germany. Co-hosted by Flow Science Deutschland, this year's conference brings together customers from around the world. The conference features industry-focused tracks, advanced training sessions, in-depth technical presentations by FLOW-3D users, and the latest product developments presented by Flow Science's senior technical staff.
"Recent FLOW-3D product developments continue to push the envelope of the engineering challenges our software can tackle and solve. Improving the user experience through more streamlined, intuitive workflows, greater accuracy, and faster runtimes remains the focus of our development goals. At this year's World Users Conference, we're looking forward to presenting our latest solutions and seeing how our customers are applying FLOW-3D software products to their most complex engineering problems," said Dr. Amir Isfahani, CEO of Flow Science.
The call for abstracts for both live presentations and a poster session is now open. Customers are encouraged to share their experiences, present their success stories, case studies and validations, and obtain valuable feedback from their peers and Flow Science staff. Presentation tracks will be focused on the following areas: water and environmental applications, metal casting, additive manufacturing and laser welding, and general multiphysics topics. The poster session is open to any topic. The deadline to submit an abstract is March 8.
Advanced training sessions for FLOW-3D's family of products will be offered as part of the conference. These free training sessions will be taught by senior technical staff and application experts and will center around three main topics: advanced simulation techniques in FLOW-3D HYDRO, version up training for FLOW-3D AM and FLOW-3D WELD, and exploring the new results file format in FLOW-3D POST.
In addition to the technical content, Flow Science will be hosting social events during the conference, including an opening reception at the conference hotel and a conference dinner at VLET in der Speicherstadt.
Registration for the conference is available at https://www.flow3d.com/flow3d-world-users-conference-2024-registration/
About Flow Science
Flow Science, Inc. is a privately held software company specializing in computational fluid dynamics software for industrial and scientific applications worldwide. Flow Science has distributors and technical support services for its FLOW-3D products in nations throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Australasia. Flow Science can be found online at https://www.flow3d.com. FLOW-3D and TruVOF are registered trademarks in the USA and other countries.
Media Contact
Amanda Ruggles, Flow Science, +1 505-982-0088, [email protected], https://www.flow3d.com
SOURCE Flow Science
Share this article