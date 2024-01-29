FLOW-3D World Users Conference 2024 to take place in Hamburg

At this year's World Users Conference, we're looking forward to presenting our latest solutions and seeing how our customers are applying FLOW-3D software products to their most complex engineering problems," said Dr. Amir Isfahani, CEO of Flow Science. Post this

The call for abstracts for both live presentations and a poster session is now open. Customers are encouraged to share their experiences, present their success stories, case studies and validations, and obtain valuable feedback from their peers and Flow Science staff. Presentation tracks will be focused on the following areas: water and environmental applications, metal casting, additive manufacturing and laser welding, and general multiphysics topics. The poster session is open to any topic. The deadline to submit an abstract is March 8.

Advanced training sessions for FLOW-3D's family of products will be offered as part of the conference. These free training sessions will be taught by senior technical staff and application experts and will center around three main topics: advanced simulation techniques in FLOW-3D HYDRO, version up training for FLOW-3D AM and FLOW-3D WELD, and exploring the new results file format in FLOW-3D POST.

In addition to the technical content, Flow Science will be hosting social events during the conference, including an opening reception at the conference hotel and a conference dinner at VLET in der Speicherstadt.

Registration for the conference is available at https://www.flow3d.com/flow3d-world-users-conference-2024-registration/

