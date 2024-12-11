Flow Introduces Platformless AI: Redefining the White Glove Wholesale Insurance Experience

Technology doesn't matter if it doesn't help us deliver 10x value to our clients. Post this

Platformless AI is a workflow engine, supported by a system of AI agents that specialize in various tasks all across the submission to policy issuance process. From accurate data extraction, through risk appetite matching, building quote comparisons, coverage analysis, and quality assurance testing, to name a few. This technology performs as the right hand of every single Flow broker, built to operate like the world's best assistants. This AI engine, scoped and trained for distinct tasks, enables Flow brokers to bring their full attention to every submission, no matter the premium. Retail agents can continue to engage through email or phone, maintaining a familiar and efficient communication channel with experts.

From MGAs to carriers, Flow's approach is not confined to API-driven interactions. Quotes are facilitated through portals or emails, depending on the preference of every single carrier. This approach optimizes for the insured's best outcome rather than the ease of communication with the carrier. This flexibility enables an ecosystem of several dozen markets, guaranteeing flexible coverage offerings for all specialty commercial risks.

"Our brokerage is unique because our technology is built to scale human service. We are empowering our brokers to focus on what matters — to have more meaningful conversations, to bring deeper insights, and to offer significant value for all deals. All without carrying the heavy mental load or margin pressures of traditional wholesale. It's incredible to watch happy clients ripple all across the wholesale insurance value chain," says Amit Ben Nathan, Flow Co-founder and Chief Product Officer.

Flow's Specialty brokerage saw remarkable success, with a staggering 260% growth in 2024. This achievement underscores the effectiveness of Platformless AI in transforming the wholesale insurance landscape, enabling Flow to scale its operations while maintaining exceptional service standards.

"Technology doesn't matter if it doesn't help us deliver 10x value to our clients. Flow's vision is to deliver enterprise-grade service to every account, and we believe Wholesale 3.0 rises to the challenge," concludes Sivan Iram, Co-Founder and CEO of Flow Specialty.

About Flow

Flow Specialty is an AI powered wholesale broker specializing in Professional, Cyber, and Management liability business. Flow is a platformless partner, meaning there is no portal, login, or username required to work with us. Our Platformless AI capabilities support our expert brokers on the backend through a variety of services including account placement, quote analysis, policy form comparisons, and QA of binder and carrier policies. Retail clients will always receive a detailed analysis of coverage highlighting the strengths and weaknesses of a particular carrier, no matter the size of the premium. Flow Specialty brings white glove service to every client, every time. No exception.

