Flow Launches Breakthrough AI Portal Automation Agent to Eliminate the Industry's Biggest Bottleneck

Flow's new technology automates that process almost completely, eliminating more than 95% of manual tasks. The AI agents can open a browser, log into multiple carrier portals in parallel, interpret on-screen forms, answer coverage-specific questions, upload files, and return a completed submission back to the broker, with minimal human intervention, all in a fraction of the time it takes a human.

A New Horizon for Insurance Operations

"Portals were designed to make carriers faster, not brokers," said Sivan Iram, CEO of Flow Specialty. "In reality, they shift manual tasks downstream, forcing agencies to absorb the workload. Flow's AI flips that dynamic, giving agencies control back over cost, quality, and distribution, automating this necessary but low-value work."

Flow's platform, which uses a human-in-the-loop model for quality assurance, meets the carriers where they are by integrating email, API, and portal workflows. Regardless of the submission requirements for a quote, Flow automates the process seamlessly and consistently. The result is a complete and accurate submission package that can be quickly reviewed and submitted by a Flow broker.

"The real problem with portals is that every carrier deployed its own version," said Amit Ben Nathan, Chief Product Officer at Flow. "Each has different questions, formats, and logic trees. Our AI doesn't just fill in forms - it understands what it's seeing. It can interpret a portal visually and semantically, but faster and more accurately. That's what makes this such a breakthrough."

"This is a significant technical leap for the industry," said Flow's Chief Technology Officer, Naor Rosenberg. "Flow's AI agent can operate inside complex, changing environments. It adapts to conditional questions and populates data directly from both structured and unstructured client files. It's human-grade reasoning at machine speed, running securely in the cloud, across multiple carriers at once."

This launch extends Flow's mission to make small commercial accounts more profitable by drastically reducing the time spent on tedious tasks. Flow's AI agents already power delegated placement and renewal workflows for agencies managing books of thousands of small commercial policies. With AI Portal Automation, Flow is further reducing the need for human touchpoints in repetitive, low-margin processes, helping agencies focus resources on strategic, high-value growth.

About Flow

Flow is a tech-enabled insurance BPO that delivers cost-effective operations, workflow automation, and process-as-a-service solutions to agencies, brokers, and MGAs. By combining AI-enhanced workflows with human expertise, Flow helps firms streamline placement, renewals, and back-office operations - making unprofitable business profitable.

