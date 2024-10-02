Flow Science Deutschland and Flow Science Mediterranea Strengthen FLOW-3D Presence in Europe

Europe is a vital customer base for us, and we are fortunate to have such strong teams there providing the highest level of sales and support to our customers in the region, said John Wendelbo, President of Flow Science. Post this

"I am deeply grateful to the entire team of managers, former directors, and employees of XC Engineering, who have always brought a great added value to the company through their expertise, providing support to our customers, and showing a constant enthusiasm in their work," said Mr. Mascetti. "This merger will certainly contribute to raising the level of customer service, making resources more efficient and benefiting from a greater know-how and collaboration with Flow Science and our colleagues in Europe."

Flow Science Deutschland (http://www.flow3d.de) will continue to represent FLOW-3D products in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden. Mr. Malte Leonhard will lead an expanded Flow Science Deutschland team as its new General Manager. Mr. Leonhard has worked for Flow Science Deutschland since 2018, where he has primarily focused on sales and training for FLOW-3D CAST software.

"It is exciting to be a part of Flow Science, Inc. We are looking forward to the opportunity to support and strengthen the presence of FLOW-3D's advanced CFD products in the European market," said Mr. Leonhard.

Flow Science president, John Wendelbo said of the acquisitions, "These two teams continue to be incredibly valuable partners and representatives of FLOW-3D products. Europe is a vital customer base for us, and we are fortunate to have such strong teams there providing the highest level of sales and support to our customers in the region. We look forward to an increased close collaboration between the groups."

Flow Science, Inc. is a privately held software company specializing in transient, free-surface CFD flow modeling software. Engineers and scientists at leading companies and institutions around the world use FLOW-3D to solve the toughest free-surface CFD problems in civil and environmental engineering, metal casting, aerospace, automotive, biotechnology, microfluidics, consumer products, laser welding and additive manufacturing. FLOW-3D has distributors and technical support services in nations throughout the Americas, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East and Asia. Flow Science is located in Santa Fe, New Mexico and can be found online at http://www.flow3d.com. FLOW-3D and TruVOF are registered trademarks in the USA and other countries.

