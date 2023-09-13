Flow Science Receives the 2023 Flying 40 Award for the Eighth Year Running

"We are proud to provide our cutting-edge software to the civil and environmental engineering industry, supporting their efforts to improve and build hydraulic infrastructure resilient to the demands of climate change," said Dr. Amir Isfahani, President & CEO of Flow Science. Tweet this

"I would like to congratulate Flow Science for their accomplishments and impact on the local tech industry. Cheers to another successful year ahead!" said Mia Petersen, NMTC Executive Director and CEO.

The 2023 Flying 40 awards are based on the following categories: top 10 firms by revenue growth (2018-2022); top 10 firms with $1-7.4 million in revenue in 2022; top 10 firms with $7.5-23 million in revenue in 2022; top 10 firms with $23-500 million in revenue in 2022; and the Falcon Start Up Award.

"We continue to expand important areas of growth for our company including modeling highly complex processes in additive manufacturing, metal casting, and aerospace. We are also proud to provide our cutting-edge software to the civil and environmental engineering industry, supporting their efforts to improve and build hydraulic infrastructure resilient to the demands of climate change and to the automotive industry whose innovative work on lightweighting and giga casts for the EV market is helping to create a future where we can burn less fuel and extract less gas, ultimately creating a better planet for all of us," said Dr. Amir Isfahani, President & CEO of Flow Science.

About Flow Science

Flow Science, Inc. is a privately held software company specializing in transient, free-surface CFD flow modeling software. Engineers and scientists at leading companies and institutions around the world use FLOW-3D to solve the toughest free-surface CFD problems in civil and environmental engineering, metal casting, aerospace, automotive, biotechnology, microfluidics, consumer products, laser welding and additive manufacturing. FLOW-3D has distributors and technical support services in nations throughout the Americas, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East and Asia. Flow Science is located in Santa Fe, New Mexico and can be found online at https://www.flow3d.com. FLOW-3D and TruVOF are registered trademarks in the USA and other countries.

Media Contact

Amanda Ruggles, Flow Science, Inc., 505-982-0088, [email protected], www.flow3d.com

SOURCE Flow Science, Inc.