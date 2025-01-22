Flow Secures First Wholesale Insurance AI Agent to Pass RPLU Exams

"The key is to enable wholesale brokers with ultimate availability, every single time. And in order for our brokers to provide this level of service, we're training our AI to operate as the world's best assistant." Post this

"For far too long, the middle market segment of specialty business has been underserved for retail brokers. I have been in this industry for more than two decades and have observed an underperformance around the quality of service, attention to details, and ability to serve the client in a manner they deserve. The stumbling blocks for wholesalers have been thin margins, bandwidth issues, and inconsistency of expertise across teams. We have solved these problems by using AI to dramatically scale our human brokers abilities far beyond what has been previously possible," shares David Derigiotis, President of Brokerage and Head of Insurance.

Flow is building an ecosystem of AI agents who operate like the world's best assistants. Based on the GPT 4.0 Omni core, Flow's AI agents are trained on an ever-growing library of insurance materials—specimens, quotes, and carrier risk appetites—and the ongoing transaction of endless communication materials and critical decision points. Flow's AI agents know not only materials but also understand tradeoffs and considerations.

Flow's hybrid approach to human brokers supported by AI agents goes beyond mere data problem-solving. By digitizing knowledge, Flow's internal workflow engine enables AI models to cross-reference materials, learn from broker interactions, and evolve continuously. These AI Agents are integral team members, handling labor-intensive tasks such as risk appetite matching, generating quote comparisons, and constructing review materials. Flow brokers are always in the loop, revising and overseeing the output of this workflow engine. This approach of experts supported by AI agents reduces the manual investment required by individual brokers and makes it possible to deliver an expert-rich experience for every premium.

"In an industry that runs on trust and relationships, like the commercial insurance space, scale is a real issue. How do you enable brokers to take on more workload without burning the bridges of trust? The key is to enable wholesale brokers with ultimate availability, every single time. And in order for our brokers to provide this level of service, we're training our AI to operate as the world's best assistant," said CEO and Founder, Sivan Iram.

Learn more at www.flowspecialty.com.

Media Contact

Don F. McLean, Flow Specialty, 1 734-716-4182, [email protected], www.flowspecialty.com

SOURCE Flow Specialty