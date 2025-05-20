Flow Specialty Doubles Industry Average Quote-to-Bind Ratio

By giving brokers digital leverage, we ensure every submission gets the attention it deserves. Post this

"Our industry has long accepted that service can't scale. That's left small and mid-sized businesses underinsured or underserved," said CEO and Co-Founder Sivan Iram. "We started Flow to change that. By giving brokers digital leverage, we ensure every submission gets the attention it deserves."

Since inception, Flow has been committed to building broker-first, tech-enabled services that provide both speed and the meaningful outcomes needed to flourish in a relationship-focused industry. Upending expectations, the company has supported its expert brokers with an insurance-first AI engine to provide the high-touch, enterprise-level support that is typically reserved for six-figure premiums to submissions as low as $1,000.

National recognition reinforces Flow's impact

The company's success is being recognized on a national stage. Flow Specialty was recently honored this month with a Bronze Stevie® Award as Insurance Solution of the Year at the 2025 American Business Awards. Judges noted Flow's exceptional user experience, clarity in processes, and ability to deliver scalable service without sacrificing quality.

Iram added, "Our commitment to excellence is built into every layer of the company, from how we respond to retail producers to how we train our AI to the highest performance standards. This year, our AI agents became the first in wholesale insurance to pass multiple RPLU exams. Now, Flow's quote-to-bind ratio is another milestone in demonstrating the trust and market fit our model brings to the industry."

Flow's quote-to-bind ratio is a leading indicator of trust, responsiveness, and market fit. Learn more at www.flowspecialty.com.

About Flow

Flow Specialty is redefining the model for Wholesale Specialty Insurance. Flow's expert brokers are backed by an insurance-first AI engine, making it possible to scale white glove, enterprise-grade service to every submission — no matter the premium. Backed by Munich Re Ventures and Lightspeed, Flow's Platformless AI approach is scaling service without compromising trust and expertise. For more information, visit: www.flowspecialty.com.

