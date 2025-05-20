Flow Specialty Doubles Industry Average Quote-to-Bind Ratio

The fast growing next-generation specialty brokerage delivers enterprise-level service for every size of insurance premium, earning industry accolades and outpacing national benchmarks
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flow Specialty, the wholesale 3.0 specialty commercial insurance brokerage, announced that its quote-to-bind ratio recently reached an industry-leading 50 percent, more than doubling suggested industry averages of approximately 20 percent. Flow Specialty is built to scale the judgment and expertise of their wholesale brokers, ensuring retail producers are never left hanging and can secure tailored coverages for any size premium. The Flow model proves that when you scale expertise — not just process — the whole value chain benefits.
Flow's hybrid model combines licensed brokers with AI-powered workflow augmentation. Their internal tools and insurance-aware AI agents assist with high-effort tasks such as quote comparisons, marketing reports, and document preparation, so brokers can focus on delivering insights and closing business, regardless of account size.
"Our industry has long accepted that service can't scale. That's left small and mid-sized businesses underinsured or underserved," said CEO and Co-Founder Sivan Iram. "We started Flow to change that. By giving brokers digital leverage, we ensure every submission gets the attention it deserves."
Since inception, Flow has been committed to building broker-first, tech-enabled services that provide both speed and the meaningful outcomes needed to flourish in a relationship-focused industry. Upending expectations, the company has supported its expert brokers with an insurance-first AI engine to provide the high-touch, enterprise-level support that is typically reserved for six-figure premiums to submissions as low as $1,000.
National recognition reinforces Flow's impact
The company's success is being recognized on a national stage. Flow Specialty was recently honored this month with a Bronze Stevie® Award as Insurance Solution of the Year at the 2025 American Business Awards. Judges noted Flow's exceptional user experience, clarity in processes, and ability to deliver scalable service without sacrificing quality.
Iram added, "Our commitment to excellence is built into every layer of the company, from how we respond to retail producers to how we train our AI to the highest performance standards. This year, our AI agents became the first in wholesale insurance to pass multiple RPLU exams. Now, Flow's quote-to-bind ratio is another milestone in demonstrating the trust and market fit our model brings to the industry."
About Flow
Flow Specialty is redefining the model for Wholesale Specialty Insurance. Flow's expert brokers are backed by an insurance-first AI engine, making it possible to scale white glove, enterprise-grade service to every submission — no matter the premium. Backed by Munich Re Ventures and Lightspeed, Flow's Platformless AI approach is scaling service without compromising trust and expertise. For more information, visit: www.flowspecialty.com.
