Flow Specialty Emerges from Capitola Insurance Rebrand with New Leadership and Enhanced Capabilities

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the venture-backed Capitola Insurance has been newly rebranded to Flow Specialty, setting a new standard in the specialty wholesale insurance market. Integrating human expertise with advanced artificial intelligence (AI), Flow Specialty offers faster quotes, transparent communication, and reduced costs, providing unmatched service and access to premier markets.

Enhanced Offerings for a Dynamic Industry

Flow Specialty tailors its solutions to meet the unique needs of retail agents and carriers with a focus on:

Professional Liability Insurance : Broad access across various markets catering to companies with challenging renewal scenarios, legal complexities, or unique operational traits.

: Broad access across various markets catering to companies with challenging renewal scenarios, legal complexities, or unique operational traits. Management Liability Insurance : Comprehensive coverage for directors and officers (D&O), encompassing hard-to-place risks including but not limited to industries like cryptocurrency , cannabis, California EPL, etc.

: Comprehensive coverage for directors and officers (D&O), encompassing hard-to-place risks including but not limited to industries like , cannabis, California EPL, etc. Cyber Insurance: covering privacy, data, and network security exposures for companies ranging from startups to multinational public companies

A Commitment to Service Excellence

"Our vision is clear - to transform the wholesale brokerage experience," said Sivan Iram, CEO of Flow. "By harnessing AI alongside our deep industry knowledge, we aim to significantly enhance the responsiveness and quality of service, setting new standards in the insurance sector."

Retail agents can enjoy simplified access to top markets and personalized service through a single contact point, eliminating traditional complexities and enhancing efficiency. Carriers benefit from tailored deal flow, higher engagement rates, and optimized distribution channels.

What agents and carriers can expect

Agents today either deal with unresponsive brokers, or are forced to endlessly enter insured information on carrier portals. Flow combines the ease of using email communication with the benefit of expedient quotes by automatically extracting insured information from emails and attachments, choosing the best markets to target and placing it via API, Portals and traditional emails with underwriter teams.

Flow's ability to digitize risk appetite ensures that carriers working with Flow see curated deal flow, higher quote and bind ratios, new and better distribution, and optimized submission channels.

Iram added, "The world needs a wholesale brokerage experience that challenges conventional norms and balances insurance industry needs with evolving times. There is an opportunity to build a better wholesaler, and that is exactly what we have done with Flow. We've heard the industry's issues with responsiveness, lack of transparency, and increasing costs, and we have solved that through innovation, new workflows, and stronger systems to change the insurance wholesale business forever."

David Derigiotis Joins as President of Brokerage

Alongside the strategic rebrand, Flow welcomes David Derigiotis to the team as its new President of Brokerage and Head of Insurance. Derigiotis brings more than 20 years of specialty insurance industry experience from Embroker, Burns & Wilcox, Argo Group, and Markel.

For his deep expertise, Derigiotis has been featured in major national news publications, has delivered a TEDx talk on AI, has multiple designations from the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP), is an author, and regularly speaks on national stages on emerging technologies, complex cyber security exposures, data privacy law, and regulatory requirements.

"Joining Flow marks an exciting new chapter in my career journey, one that will give me the opportunity to help reshape the levels of service expected in specialty insurance and pioneer new pathways," said Derigiotis. "Moving forward, my vision is clear: to provide the most responsive, intuitive, and expertise driven solutions to help our agent and carrier partners grow."

Derigiotis is responsible for overseeing the strategic direction for the next-gen specialty wholesale insurance brokerage, and will focus on building deep relationships within the insurance community with agents, carriers, and other key stakeholders.

Learn how to work with Flow at www.flowspecialty.com

About Flow

Flow is a next-gen specialty wholesale insurance brokerage, founded in 2021 by Naor Rosenberg (CTO), Amit Ben Nathan (CPO), and Sivan Iram (CEO) in Mountain View, California. The brokerage blends human expertise with cutting-edge AI technology to deliver access to top markets, unmatched service, and unbeatable value. Get faster quotes, transparent communication, and lower costs – it's wholesale, reimagined. For more information, visit www.flowspecialty.com

Media Contact

Don F. McLean, McLean Media

+1-734-716-4182

SOURCE Flow