Flow Specialty Publicly Shares AI Credo and Vision to Solidify its Position as the Only Insurance Brokerage to Fully Integrate Agentic AI

"We believe that AI has the opportunity to revolutionize our industry, but we also believe that companies should be intentional and transparent in the way they are building and using AI," said Sivan Iram, CEO, Flow Post this

Flow's AI credo includes the five following core values and beliefs:

People First: We recognize that human intuition, creativity, and empathy are irreplaceable. Our brokers' deep industry knowledge, personal relationships, and ability to understand complex client needs are at the heart of our business. AI cannot replicate these uniquely human qualities.

Human Supervision: We prioritize human supervision in AI-driven technology. AI provides powerful insights, but human oversight ensures accurate interpretation and contextualization, maintaining top service standards. Our brokers' continuous feedback verifies AI accuracy and drives system improvement. This synergy between human and artificial intelligence allows us to deliver exceptional, reliable, and insightful advice for our clients' insurance needs.

AI as a Tool: Our AI-driven features are designed to enhance human capabilities. By automating routine tasks and providing advanced analytical insights, our AI tools allow brokers to focus on more high-value activities that require human judgment and expertise.

Transparency and Trust: The insurance industry is built on trust. Maintaining transparency in the operation of our AI systems is a top priority. We strive to always present to our brokers and clients the details behind how AI-driven decisions are made.

Privacy and Data Ownership: We are committed to ensuring all client and agent data is handled with the utmost confidentiality and security. Our AI systems are designed to uphold strict privacy standards. We believe data belongs to the individuals and organizations who generate it, and we are dedicated to protecting their ownership rights while leveraging AI to provide insightful, secure, and ethical services.

"We believe that AI has the opportunity to revolutionize our industry, but we also believe that companies should be intentional and transparent in the way they are building and using AI," said Sivan Iram, CEO, Flow. "That is why we decided to openly share this AI credo, and invite other companies in the insurance space to do the same and have an open discourse about it."

"We want the insurance industry to understand that there are unique human qualities that AI could never replace properly, and we are dedicated to a future where AI serves as an ally to our brokers," added David Derigiotis, Head of Insurance, Flow. "As the only AI integrated insurance brokerage in the market today, Flow is infusing technology and insurance at the cellular level, driven by insurance people who are proficient in AI prompt engineering."

Flow Specialty tailors its solutions to meet the unique needs of retail agents and carriers with options from both admitted and non-admitted markets that are built to address the needs of the biggest to the smallest to the most challenging risks.

Read Flow's full AI credo and vision at www.flowspecialty.com

About Flow

Flow is a next-gen specialty wholesale insurance brokerage, founded in 2021 by Naor Rosenberg (CTO), Amit Ben Nathan (CPO), and Sivan Iram (CEO) in Mountain View, California. The brokerage blends human expertise with cutting-edge AI technology to deliver access to top markets, unmatched service, and unbeatable value. Get faster quotes, transparent communication, and lower costs – it's wholesale, reimagined. For more information, visit www.flowspecialty.com

Media Contact

Don F. McLean, McLean Media

+1-734-716-4182

Media Contact

Don F. McLean, McLean Media, 1 7347164182, [email protected]

SOURCE McLean Media