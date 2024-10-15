FlowBelow's New Tractor AeroKit with Flex Fairing Is Built to Take a Beating and Save Fuel

Re-engineered to bounce back in severe-duty environments, FlowBelow's new Tractor AeroKit with Flex Fairing offers fleets impressive fuel savings.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FlowBelow Aero, Inc., the leader in tractor-trailer aerodynamics, announced the launch of its re-engineered Tractor AeroKit with Flex Fairing at a press conference at the American Trucking Association's Management Conference & Exhibition. This latest addition to FlowBelow's proven portfolio of fuel-saving solutions builds on the success of the widely used AeroKit, first introduced in 2012. Now made with cutting-edge materials and design features, it delivers increased durability in the field and vastly improved operational performance.

"The Tractor AeroKit with Flex Fairing represents years of collaboration between our engineers, fleet customers and truck OEMs," said Josh Butler, president and CTO of FlowBelow. "We've taken a great product and made it even better, addressing the challenging environments faced by today's fleets in the real world."

Key features of the new Tractor AeroKit with Flex Fairing:

Enhanced Durability: The new Flex Fairing is made with a rubber alloy TPE (thermoplastic elastomer) resin, similar to that used in vehicle bumpers. This advanced material enables the fairing to bend and flex under impact, then immediately return to its original shape, making it well-suited for the tough conditions of heavy-duty trucking. Improved Bracket Design: All-aluminum support brackets are lighter, corrosion-resistant and repositioned to provide better clearance. The rear mounting bracketry features a 360-degree spring-loaded shoulder joint, allowing for multidirectional flexibility that works in conjunction with the fairing'- - s more pliable material. Proven Fuel Savings: Independent testing confirms that the Tractor AeroKit with Flex Fairing saves fleets $1.26 per mile, or 3.16 gallons of fuel for every 1,000 miles driven. Impressive Extended Warranty: FlowBelow now offers a five-year/500,000-mile limited warranty, five times longer than the previous version, demonstrating FlowBelow's resolute confidence in the product's longevity.

The re-engineered AeroKit has undergone extensive field testing with 30 to 50 fleets, ranging from 100 to 600 sleeper cabs, since early 2024. Paul Pettit, VP of Maintenance, Fuel and Facilities at Ascend, a 1000+ truck fleet based in Jackson, Tenn., shared his experience: "We had a tire blow-out on a truck running the new AeroKit, and the entire kit survived the incident unscathed. It was an impressive testament to the durability of the new product."

When combined with other products in FlowBelow's aerodynamic portfolio, including its AeroFender and Trailer Wheel Covers, fleets can achieve savings of up to 5.88 gallons of fuel for every 1,000 miles driven, or 2.4 cents per mile. To put this into perspective, a fleet of 100 long-haul trucks traveling 12,000,000 miles per year could save as much as $247,000 annually using FlowBelow's complete suite of aerodynamic technologies. This substantial savings is based on current diesel prices of $3.50 per gallon and demonstrates the significant impact that FlowBelow's Tractor AeroKit with Flex Fairing, AeroFender and Trailer Wheel Covers can have on a fleet's bottom line.

The Tractor AeroKit with Flex Fairing is now available for purchase through FlowBelow directly or can be specified through any mod-center for installation on new truck builds.

For more information about the Tractor AeroKit with Flex Fairing or to schedule a product demonstration, please visit http://www.flowbelow.com or visit booth 16043 at the American Trucking Associations' Management Conference & Exhibition.

To access videos of the Tractor AeroKit with Flex Fairing being put through its paces, please visit https://vimeo.com/manage/videos/937524019 and https://vimeo.com/manage/videos/1017276906.

To access high-resolution product images and facts about the Tractor AeroKit with Flex Fairing please visit http://www.flowbelow.com/aerokit-upgrades.

About FlowBelow

FlowBelow's purpose is to positively impact people's lives and the sustainability of our planet through aerodynamic innovation. It is a Texas-based company founded by mechanical and aerospace engineers. Its product development process includes advanced computational fluid dynamics modeling and extensive interaction with fleet mechanics and drivers to ensure the products provide utility, efficiency and profitability for fleets. FlowBelow's tractor and trailer aerodynamic products are manufactured in the USA and have fuel savings verified by third-party SAE Type II fuel economy testing. For more information, please visit http://www.flowbelow.com.

