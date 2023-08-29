Flowerbulbs.com Curates List of 5 Reasons to Plant a Bulb Lawn This Fall

Take your spring garden to the next level by planting a spring-flowering bulb lawn this fall Tweet this

Here are Flowerbulbs.com's top five reasons to plant a bulb lawn this fall:

1. Create a pollinator paradise. Spring-flowering bulbs provide important early-season pollen and nectar for pollinators. Be sure to plant single flowering bulbs so insects can easily access pollen and nectar.

2. Plant once and done! Choose bulbs with naturalizing abilities, such as daffodils, crocus, and snowdrops. These bulbs will multiply yearly, bringing more blooms as time passes, making this an excellent investment.

3. Bulb lawns provide a welcomed wave of vibrant colors and textures to the early spring garden when very little else is blooming. With many bulb varieties, there are colors, shapes, and sizes to suit every gardening style.

4. Bulbs such as daffodils, snowdrops, and hyacinths are naturally deer-resistant, making them a great addition for those who may have some unwelcomed garden visitors.

5. Bulb lawns require minimal input, but yield significant rewards. Water once after planting, and in most cases, rainfall will provide enough water for the bulbs to grow. Only supplement with extra water during exceptionally dry periods. Additionally, a bulb lawn will require less frequent mowing than traditional grass. Put the mower away and enjoy some extra time in the garden instead!

When to plant:

Generally speaking, spring-flowering bulbs should be planted in the fall, before the first frost and ground freezes. Find the recommended planting time for each zone below.

September to October — Zones 4 and 5

October to early November — Zones 6 and 7

November to early December — Zones 8 and 9

Late December to early January — Zone 10

Keep in mind

When planning a bulb lawn, there are some factors to consider. Be sure to plant the bulbs in a low-traffic area where they will not be disturbed while blooming. Also, be sure the location receives ample sunlight. While some bulbs can grow in the shade, most thrive in full sun. Additionally, planting in well-draining soil, free of standing water, is essential for proper growth.

