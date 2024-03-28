FlowFuse and Gallarus Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Industry 4.0 Adoption

The partnership will empower businesses with low-code development for Industry 4.0 Transformation

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FlowFuse, a leading provider of the low-code end-to-end development platform for industrial applications, and Gallarus Industry Solutions Limited, the leading industry 4.0 integrator in Europe dedicated to digital transformation through the deployment of the Unified Namespace (UNS) digital architecture, today announced an exciting strategic partnership. This collaboration aims to empower businesses with advanced solutions for Industry 4.0 transformation and optimized operational efficiency.

Powered by Node-RED, FlowFuse enables teams of all sizes to harness low-code capabilities to build robust applications with unparalleled scalability, and security. FlowFuse's collaborative environment and scalable architecture ensure that teams can build securely and together for continuous development and operational success. Gallarus, with its extensive experience in digital transformation projects and industrial technology integration, will leverage its expertise in high-quality project implementation, support, and maintenance. Together, they offer a comprehensive solution for businesses seeking to digitally transform their operations.

"We are pleased to announce this strategic alliance with Gallarus," said Zeger-Jan van de Weg, CEO at FlowFuse. "This partnership signifies a significant step forward in providing businesses with the tools they need to excel in the current digital landscape. By combining our expertise, we are confident in delivering exceptional value to our customers."

"This partnership with FlowFuse perfectly aligns with our mission to empower businesses with transformative industry 4.0 solutions," said Patrick Mc Carthy, COO at Gallarus Industry Solutions Limited. "FlowFuse's low-code development platform, combined with our expertise in UNS architecture and integration, will provide a powerful solution for organizations of all sizes to move away from an Industry 3.0 mentality and embrace Industry 4.0, streamlining operations to unlock new levels of efficiency not seen before."

This combined expertise will address the complexities of digital transformation for businesses by:

Facilitating data access, transformation, and visualization across any protocol.

Breakdown data silos enabling organization-wide data availability via the UNS.

Enable citizen developers to build extremely useful industrial applications.

