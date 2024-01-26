FlowFuse Announces General Availability of Node-RED Dashboard 2.0

The New Version 1.0.0 of the Popular Open Source UI Framework for Node-RED Now Includes Personalized Multi-User Dashboards, Markdown, and New Layout Options

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FlowFuse today announced the first major release of Node-RED Dashboard 2.0. This new stable version represents a comprehensive reconstruction of the original framework, now based on VueJS. The revamped version incorporates complete responsiveness, extending from desktop to mobile devices. Quality of life improvements have been implemented across the existing widget collection, with several new additions to enhance user experience. Notable features include Dynamic Markdown, Tables & Notebooks, UI Chart improvements, and a custom video player.

FlowFuse also introduces a groundbreaking feature – Personalized Multi-User Dashboards, exclusively available on Node-RED Dashboard 2.0 when running on FlowFuse Cloud. This new feature will allow users to build dashboards that provide unique data to each user, build admin-only views, and track user activity.

"Building on the initial announcement in June last year, we are excited to offer the next generation of the Node-RED Dashboard" said Zeger-Jan van de Weg, CEO at FlowFuse. "Our users can now enjoy the flexibility to build powerful dashboards that will enable them to create interactive applications for managers and line workers alike."

"We're excited to see what the community can contribute and build on top of this new dashboard framework" said Joe Pavitt, Head of UX & Design at Flowfuse. "While we continue development to the core collection of widgets, we invite everyone to add their own third-party widgets and plugins to build rich and dynamic dashboards".

For more details on Dashboard 2.0, FlowFuse has published rich documentation that covers all available nodes, insights into the framework's architecture, and guidelines for contributing to the project. FlowFuse is also presenting a webinar on February 29, 2024 to demonstrate some of the key features of Dashboard 2.0. The webinar will dive into how you can use these features to build out a personalized multi-user Dashboard, with unique data for each user, build admin-only views, and track user activity for auditing purposes. To register visit: https://flowfuse.com/webinars/2024/node-red-dashboard-multi-user/

About Node-RED

Node-RED is a flow-based programming tool, originally developed by IBM's Emerging Technology Services team and now a part of the JS Foundation. It provides a browser-based editor that makes it easy to wire together flows using the wide range of nodes in the palette that can be deployed to its runtime in a single-click.

About FlowFuse

Founded in 2021, FlowFuse is a low-code development platform bringing innovation to enterprise companies. Elevating Node-RED, the renowned open-source development tool, FlowFuse empowers companies to transform their production by building custom, adaptable applications. Built by Nick O'Leary, the founder behind Node-RED, FlowFuse is created to be approachable for teams of all sizes. FlowFuse preserves the power of open source while transforming the tool through enhanced features for security and scalability, making it an ideal platform for complex enterprise applications. Learn more at www.flowfuse.com.

Trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Hasmin AbdulCader, FlowFuse, 1 3062624631, [email protected], flowfuse.com

SOURCE FlowFuse