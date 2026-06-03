Flowgear Launches Builder MCP to Bring Enterprise Integration Into Any AI Chat or IDE

"Builder MCP fundamentally reimagines the integration lifecycle by embedding Flowgear's framework directly into the AI tools where engineering teams increasingly work," said Daniel Chilcott, co-founder and CEO of Flowgear. Post this

Integrating AI Workflows Securely and Conveniently

Open-ended coding gives teams too many pathways for backend engineering, leading to architectural drift, security gaps, and duplicated work. These challenges are amplified as new AI coding tools are being integrated into developer workflows, creating AI sprawl, where multiple teams independently build overlapping or duplicate integrations across isolated tools.

Builder MCP solves this by constraining AI-generated workflows to validated patterns on Flowgear's infrastructure, giving AI a toolkit to use rather than a blank canvas to create.

This capabilities upgrade delivers immediate advantages for modern engineering operations, including:

- Build from anywhere. Teams can create and test Flowgear workflows from external AI tools, IDEs, and local environments, using the same tooling surface available inside the Console.

- Faster loops. The AI-assisted workflow cuts the time between drafting and testing, so working outcomes accompany developer inputs.

- Guardrails included. Every workflow built through Builder MCP inherits platform-level governance and security, so nothing ships without Flowgear's enterprise controls.

"Builder MCP fundamentally reimagines the integration lifecycle by embedding Flowgear's framework directly into the AI tools where engineering teams increasingly work," said Daniel Chilcott, co-founder and CEO of Flowgear. "By using AI to generate and refine structured backend logic on the fly safely, organizations can collapse their integration backlogs and achieve production readiness without the overhead of manual console design."

Unlike many MCP offerings that focus on giving AI agents access to existing tools, app actions, or enterprise resources, Flowgear Builder MCP gives technical teams a way to create and test new Flowgear workflows from outside the Console, using the same workflow-building tool surface used by Flowgear's built-in tooling.

Automation That Scales

Modern mid-market and enterprise organizations depend on a dense web of enterprise software platforms to drive daily business execution. When these systems remain disconnected, they generate deep operational drag, manual information dependencies, and siloed visibility across business units.

Flowgear bridges these gaps by providing out-of-the-box infrastructure connectivity that harmonizes data flows across distinct functional departments.

With the debut of Builder MCP, Flowgear establishes an AI-guided framework for constructing and scaling foundational workflows, keeping modern companies moving.

For example, in e-commerce or supply chain environments, Flowgear Builder MCP enables teams to build workflows that seamlessly connect online orders, stock levels, warehouse activity, ERP records, courier systems, and customer notifications. As the business scales, it empowers technical teams to rapidly adapt these workflows to accommodate new sales channels, fulfillment processes, or logistics providers.

Flowgear's platform gives developers the freedom to build in their preferred environments while maintaining enterprise-grade governance. Builder MCP extends that principle to AI-assisted workflows.

"Builder MCP gives enterprises the confidence to deploy AI-assisted automation because the underlying workflows are governed by a resilient, enterprise-grade environment," said JJ Milner, co-founder of Flowgear and founder and Managing Director of Global Micro Solutions. "AI development is only as good as the systems that surround it, and with Builder MCP, we are providing the structural foundation required to scale AI automation safely, reliably, and without the risk of sprawl."

To explore the new build experience or learn how to register the Builder MCP endpoint with your AI agent, visit https://www.flowgear.net/.

About Flowgear

Flowgear is a globally recognized Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) trusted by businesses of all sizes to streamline data and app-to-app interactions, without the complexity of traditional tools. Founded in 2010 by Daniel Chilcott and JJ Milner, the company offers a no- to low-code platform that lets teams build and deploy integrations quickly, using hundreds of prebuilt connectors and a visual designer that simplifies even the most advanced workflows. With industry-leading reviews that rank it among the top iPaaS solutions globally, Flowgear gives businesses the speed, agility, and control to integrate anything, automate everything, and grow on a single platform. For more information, please visit https://www.flowgear.net/.

Media Contact

Kathy Berardi, Flowgear, 1 6786444122, [email protected], https://www.flowgear.net/

SOURCE Flowgear