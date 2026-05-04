Flowgear Launches New Runtime with AI Copilot to Power Enterprise Integration and Automation Prioritizing Speed, Flexibility, and Scale

"The new Runtime is a meaningful engine and workflow design upgrade that makes these tools faster, more usable, and more scalable," said Daniel Chilcott, co-founder of Flowgear. Post this

Balancing Builder Productivity and Enterprise Operability

The new Runtime arrives as leading platforms increasingly expect tools to support AI-assisted development, stronger operational control, and better performance under real production load.

Flowgear's new Runtime meets this market need by combining compiled execution, lazy evaluation to efficiently process large data volumes, concurrent step execution, streamlined mapping, visual and YAML editing, and AI assistance built into the workflow lifecycle.

The new Runtime upgrade delivers key improvements for users, including:

- Built-in AI Assistant: Teams stay aligned with a clearer build experience and an AI Help Assistant to help users identify issues, repair workflows, and iterate faster.

- Developer Control: The new runtime keeps the speed of no-code while giving developers the control they expect, allowing them to keep custom code contained with custom connectors, scripts, and advanced logic only where needed.

- Operational Scale and Visibility: Built for scale, visibility, and control, allowing IT teams to run higher-volume workloads on a more stable runtime designed for production.

- Enterprise-Grade Resilience: Flowgear supports release management, revision control, and rollback, so teams that need formal control can promote changes with less disruption.

Taken together, these enhancements empower developers to build workflows faster, provide IT and operations teams with the visibility and resilience needed to manage high-volume workloads securely, and enable the broader business to scale its automation efforts seamlessly.

"The new Runtime is a meaningful engine and workflow design upgrade that makes these tools faster, more usable, and more scalable," said Daniel Chilcott, co-founder of Flowgear. "This AI-forward upgrade reduces friction for builders and helps customers move from the integration backlog to production execution faster."

Integration That Works. Automation That Scales.

Companies of all sizes and across sectors rely on hundreds of software services to manage their daily operations and drive their business objectives. However, these platforms and services are chronically disconnected from one another, producing data silos and inefficiencies that reduce revenue potential, delay decisions, and limit growth and agility.

With Flowgear's pre-built connectors, organizations can link their apps, streamline their workflows, and let their business move faster. The platform offers ready-to-go connections that work, without complicated setups or lengthy processes.

As a result, Flowgear empowers mid-enterprise and SMB businesses by translating the power of an iPaaS into everyday, measurable results across departments. For example, Flowgear delivers specialized solutions that solve unique operational challenges across the organization:

- Finance: Flowgear links ERP, banking, and analytics so finance teams automate routine tasks, close faster, and rely on real-time numbers.

- eCommerce: Flowgear unifies storefronts, ERP, WMS, and marketing so eCommerce teams fulfill faster, keep stock accurate, and deliver seamless shopper experiences.

- Sales: Flowgear connects CRM with finance, marketing, and support systems so sales teams work faster, forecast accurately, and get paid without friction.

- Human Resources: Flowgear connects HRIS, payroll, learning, and collaboration tools, enabling HR teams to automate admin tasks and deliver a seamless employee experience.

- Customer Support: Flowgear links CRM, ticketing, and ERP systems so support agents view live order and interaction data, reduce handle times, and improve customer response quality.

- Marketing: Flowgear connects CRM, marketing automation, and analytics platforms so marketing teams launch campaigns faster, track ROI accurately, and capture leads without dropping data.

This process is made even simpler with Flowgear's library of hundreds of prebuilt APIs, connectors, and workflows that allow businesses to quickly and safely link apps, streamline workflows, and let their business move faster.

"The next phase of integration is about connecting AI to real systems safely," said JJ Milner, co-founder of Flowgear and founder of Global Micro Solutions. "Right now, enterprises need both speed and control, and this upgrade provides both without compromise."

To explore the new build experience, the upgraded engine, and the built-in AI copilot, visit https://www.flowgear.net/v2-runtime/.

About Flowgear

Flowgear is a globally recognized Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) trusted by businesses of all sizes to streamline data and app-to-app interactions, without the complexity of traditional tools. Founded in 2010 by Daniel Chilcott and JJ Milner, the company offers a no-to-low-code platform that lets teams build and deploy integrations quickly, using hundreds of pre-built connectors and a visual designer that simplifies even the most advanced workflows. With industry-leading reviews that rank it among the top iPaaS solutions globally, Flowgear gives businesses the speed, agility, and control to integrate anything, automate everything, and grow on a single platform. For more information, please visit https://www.flowgear.net/.

Media Contact

Kathy Berardi, Flowgear, 1 6786444122, [email protected], https://www.flowgear.net/

SOURCE Flowgear