Flowgear Named Regional IAMCP ISV Partner of the Year, Validating Global Momentum for its Enterprise iPaaS Platform

"This award is a meaningful recognition for the work our team, customers, and partners have put into building Flowgear into a platform that solves real business problems at scale," said Daniel Chilcott, co-founder of Flowgear. Post this

Award Recognition Timely As AI Forces Businesses to Rethink How Systems Communicate

"This recognition reflects the market's clear need for app and service integration at a moment when AI is forcing every business to rethink how its systems talk to each other," said JJ Milner, co-founder of Flowgear and founder of Global Micro Solutions. "Right now, enterprises need control, auditability, and trust built into every digital tool. That is what Flowgear delivers, and it's why our customer adoption has been so robust."

The award comes as companies of all sizes rely on hundreds of software services to manage their daily operations, making reliable integration among these applications important for workflow speed, agility, and accuracy.

Flowgear's library of hundreds of prebuilt APIs, connectors, and workflows allows businesses to quickly and safely link apps, streamline workflows, and let their business move faster. The award evaluation criteria focused on a range of important factors, from Innovation & USP, Microsoft Integration, Microsoft Azure Marketplace to co-selling alignment, Microsoft eco-system Impact & Enablement, CSI, security and compliance, and future vision and strategy. Flowgear is built on .NET and hosted on Azure. The company's solution also maintains the heavily regimented SOC 2 Type 2 certification, ensuring customer trust in its robust data security standards.

"This award is a meaningful recognition for the work our team, customers, and partners have put into building Flowgear into a platform that solves real business problems at scale," said Daniel Chilcott, co-founder of Flowgear. "We are proud of our team across the world and the progress they've made helping organizations across every market integrate tools more efficiently, work smarter, and innovate faster."

Connect with Flowgear's US Team at Spring Trade Show Events

With global customers trusting Flowgear for their enterprise integration platform needs, the company is actively involved in the Microsoft and extended tech leadership community events throughout the world. The US team will sponsor the upcoming Cherry Bekaert's inaugural Technology Summit held in Atlanta on May 6–7, as well as connecting with attendees at Sage Futures, San Francisco April 28-30 and Directions North America, Orlando April 27-29.

Organizations looking to connect with the Flowgear team at upcoming events, attend webinars online and explore its extensive library of enterprise connectors, should visit https://www.flowgear.net/.

About Flowgear

Flowgear is a globally recognized Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) trusted by businesses of all sizes to streamline data and app-to-app interactions, without the complexity of traditional tools. Founded in 2010 by Daniel Chilcott and JJ Milner, the company offers a no-to-low-code platform that lets teams build and deploy integrations quickly, using hundreds of pre-built connectors and a visual designer that simplifies even the most advanced workflows. With industry leading reviews ranking it as one of the top iPaaS solutions globally, Flowgear gives businesses the speed, agility, and control to integrate anything, automate everything, and grow on a single platform. For more information, please visit https://www.flowgear.net/.

Media Contact

Kathy Berardi, Flowgear, 1 6786444122, [email protected], https://www.flowgear.net/

SOURCE Flowgear