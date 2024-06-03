FlowZone® Acquires Intellectual Property from Boston Fog, LLC and Patriot™ Product Line from BMF Technologies

"This acquisition not only enhances the FlowZone® product portfolio but also strengthens our commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality spraying equipment to our customers," said Steve Norris, Partner, WESSOL, LLC. Post this

Patent number 10,226,781 B2 specifically covers a breakthrough in efficient fluid pressurization, providing a pump-assist pressurization technology that allows manual pump sprayers to leverage battery usage while still allowing technicians to fall back on manually pumping to add pressure.

WESSOL also acquired UNIFIX Technologies' Patriot™ aerosol injector product line. The Patriot™ injection line provides a proven, superior-performing, ultra-low volume spray technology in the aerosol injector treatment of bugs to flush and eliminate pests.

"We are excited to bring Boston Fog's innovative technologies and the Patriot™ product line under our umbrella," said Steve Norris, Partner, WESSOL, LLC. "This acquisition not only enhances the FlowZone® product portfolio but also strengthens our commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality spraying equipment to our customers."

These acquisitions align with WESSOL's strategic vision to be at the forefront of the battery-powered sprayer industry, leveraging advanced technologies to deliver superior products. The company remains committed to investing in research and development to drive continuous improvement and innovation. For more information about WESSOL, LLC and its products, please visit https://fzspray.com.

Media Contact

Connor Duffy, WESSOL, LLC, 1 803-339-2500, [email protected], https://fzspray.com

SOURCE WESSOL, LLC