Fluence and Enthea Partner to Expand Reimbursement and Training in Ketamine-Assisted Therapy

"This partnership with Enthea substantially increases access to reimbursement for services from graduates of our training programs. Patients will know that their provider, when credentialed by Enthea, has been trained to the highest industry standard, and Enthea's client employers can rest assured their employees are getting high quality care," said Elizabeth Nielson, PhD, Co-founder and Chief Visionary Officer of Fluence. "By combining Enthea's commitment to expanding access to psychedelic-assisted therapy with our expertise in training mental health professionals, we can work together to address the growing need for qualified practitioners in this field."

Founded in 2019, Fluence has educated over 7,000 clinicians in psychedelic-assisted therapy. Fluence offers a comprehensive suite of training programs, including the MDMA-Assisted Therapy Education Program, the Certificate in Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy, and the Certificate in Psilocybin-Assisted Therapy for Oregon-based practitioners.

Enthea, established in 2022, is working to expedite health insurance coverage for psychedelic treatments by partnering with employers to add ketamine-assisted therapy to their employee benefit plans. The company currently covers 153,000 lives and has seen interest from various industries, including construction, finance, retail, and tech.

"Our mission is to remove the barriers that prevent people from accessing highly effective mental health treatments," said Sherry Rais, CEO of Enthea. "By partnering with Fluence, we can help ensure that as more people gain access to ketamine-assisted therapy through their employee benefits, there will be a growing network of qualified practitioners ready to provide safe and effective care."

The partnership between Fluence and Enthea comes at a critical time, as interest in psychedelic-assisted therapy continues to grow. With MDMA-assisted therapy under consideration for FDA approval in 2024 and legal access to psilocybin services in Oregon and Colorado, the demand for trained practitioners is higher than ever.

Fluence and Enthea's collaboration also underscores the importance of training and education in the rapidly evolving field of psychedelic medicine. By working together to expand access to high-quality training programs, the two companies are helping to set the standard for safe and effective psychedelic-assisted therapy.

About Fluence

Fluence is the global leader in providing comprehensive, evidence-based training in psychedelic therapy and integration to healthcare professionals. With a mission to equip clinicians with the clinical skills and knowledge necessary for effective, evidence-based psychedelic therapy and integration services, Fluence offers ethical, dynamic, interactive training both online and in-person. Since its inception, Fluence has educated over 7,000 practitioners, establishing itself as a frontrunner in psychedelic therapy training for private enterprises and research organizations.

About Enthea

Enthea is a licensed, third-party administrator of ancillary health insurance benefits with a mission to provide access to safe, affordable and effective psychedelic-assisted therapies – starting with ketamine therapy. Through Enthea, companies can readily add coverage for these new and innovative treatments for their employees and families – using safe and effective Enthea standards of care. Studies show that true mental health improvements lead to greater productivity, increased retention, lower medical costs, and a more engaged workforce. Enthea's services currently cover ketamine-based treatments and will expand to include MDMA- and psilocybin-assisted therapies when and where they are approved.

Media Contact

