Fluence Awarded US $7.1 million Desalination Contract in Mayotte

Given the remote location of the Mayotte Project, the SWRO System will be skid mounted to aid in reducing construction and commissioning times. The SWRO System will include feed pumps, cartridge filtration with dosing system, reverse osmosis and clean-in-place skids to secure desalinated potable water quality to meet French standards on the growing regional needs on the Island of Mayotte.

Reflecting on this substantial win, Steven Scheidler, General Manager of Fluence's Municipal Water & Wastewater Group remarked: "We have closed another significant win through focus and execution of our One Fluence approach, using our teams in the US and Middle East to work closely with Stereau and leverage our expertise. Stereau is an ideal partner for Fluence where we can provide our expertise and extensive references to support their challenging technical needs for a win-win scenario. We are looking forward to demonstrating our capabilities yet again and delivering value to our customers on this important project."

Fluence CEO and Managing Director Tom Pokorsky added: "This is a great win that results from significant teamwork between three geographic regions of our Municipal Group. Led by Steve Schiedler, our new Municipal Group is showing exactly what we envisioned when we started our Company reorganization. This win comes on the heels of securing a significant US $1.5M contract from our Industrial Wastewater & Biogas group for a food processor in the midwestern US along with several other recent contract awards. We aren't even halfway through the third quarter and already our total new orders for SPS and Recurring Revenue for the quarter alone are almost US $12M. We look forward building on this momentum and finishing the 3rd Quarter and FY 2024 strong."

