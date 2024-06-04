Fluence Co-Founder Contributes to Groundbreaking Paper on Ethics and Policy in Psychedelic Clinical Care

As psychedelics move closer to FDA approval, it is crucial that we proactively address the unique ethical challenges that will accompany their medical use. Post this

"As psychedelics move closer to FDA approval, it is crucial that we proactively address the unique ethical challenges that will accompany their medical use," said Dr. Elizabeth Nielson, co-founder of Fluence and co-author of the paper. "This collaborative effort represents a significant step forward in ensuring the safe, ethical, and equitable integration of psychedelic therapies into clinical practice."

The paper focuses on bioethics and regulatory issues in the U.S., with potential global implications, and identifies 20 points of consensus across five key topics: reparations and reciprocity, equity and respect; informed consent; professional boundaries and physical touch; personal experience; and gatekeeping. The authors emphasize the need for innovative approaches to bioethics and drug policy that acknowledge the rich cultural histories and traditions surrounding psychedelic use.

As a leader in psychedelic therapy training, Fluence is committed to driving the conversation around ethics and best practices in this rapidly evolving field. The company's comprehensive training programs, including the MDMA-Assisted Therapy Education Program, the Certificate in Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy, and the Certificate in Psilocybin-Assisted Therapy, prioritize safety, ethics, and cultural competence.

"Dr. Nielson's contribution to this seminal paper underscores Fluence's dedication to advancing the ethical and responsible integration of psychedelic therapies," said Dr. Ingmar Gorman, co-founder of Fluence. "We believe that by collaborating with diverse stakeholders and promoting evidence-based practices, we can unlock the transformative potential of psychedelic medicines while prioritizing patient well-being and equitable access."

The publication of this paper marks an important milestone in the ongoing dialogue surrounding the clinical use of psychedelics. Fluence remains at the forefront of this conversation, working to train mental health professionals, shape policy, and foster a community of practice that upholds the highest standards of safety, ethics, and efficacy in psychedelic-assisted therapy.

Fluence is the global leader in providing comprehensive, evidence-based training in psychedelic therapy and integration to healthcare professionals. With a mission to equip clinicians with the clinical skills and knowledge necessary for effective, evidence-based psychedelic therapy and integration services, Fluence offers ethical, dynamic, interactive training both online and in-person. Since its inception, Fluence has educated over 7,000 practitioners, establishing itself as a frontrunner in psychedelic therapy training for private enterprises and research organizations.

