Fluence Launches Generative AI Tools for Psychedelic Therapist Training

"Our partnership with Metamorph AI represents a significant step forward in the field of psychedelic therapy training," said Ingmar Gorman, Ph.D., Fluence co-founder and CEO. "By harnessing the power of generative AI, we can provide our trainees with timely, thorough, and actionable feedback, enabling them to refine their skills and deliver more effective therapy."

The AI tool analyzes therapist role-play sessions, identifying areas for improvement and providing constructive feedback. For instance, if a therapist changes the subject after a patient brings up something emotionally complex, the tool will highlight the missed therapeutic opportunity to delve deeper in the AI-generated report. Fluence's experienced instructors then use the feedback to save time reviewing individual role-play sessions. Trainees in some programs will also receive written output directly from the AI tool, allowing them to focus on specific areas of improvement.

"The rapid advancements in AI have opened up endless possibilities for enhancing human capabilities," said Aurora Quinn-Elmore, CEO of Metamorph AI. "Our collaboration with Fluence showcases how AI can be used to empower and support human therapists. We believe this partnership will set a new standard for psychedelic therapy training and pave the way for more humanizing applications of AI in the healthcare industry."

Fluence is implementing this cutting-edge technology as part of its training program for therapists participating in multiple psychedelic clinical trials conducted by partners including Reunion Neuroscience and Cybin, further demonstrating the real-world applications of this innovative AI-assisted approach.

"Innovations in facilitator learning and development are crucial for scalability of psychedelic treatments post-approval," said Alex Kelman, Ph.D., Head of Therapies at Cybin. "Fluence is demonstrating excellent leadership in exploring and integrating technology-based competency development and assessment tools."

Greg Mayes, CEO of Reunion Neuroscience, said: "At Reunion Neuroscience, we are committed to advancing innovative treatments for mental health conditions. Our partnership with Fluence, and their groundbreaking collaboration with Metamorph AI, exemplifies our dedication to leveraging cutting-edge technologies to enhance the quality and scalability of psychedelic therapy. We believe this AI-powered training tool will not only benefit our clinical trials but also contribute to the broader field of psychedelic-assisted therapy, ultimately improving patient outcomes."

With over 7,000 practitioners educated since its inception, Fluence has established itself as a frontrunner in psychedelic therapy training for private enterprises and research organizations. By partnering with Metamorph AI, Fluence is poised to revolutionize the field of psychedelic therapy training and unlock new possibilities for therapist development.

About Fluence

Fluence is the global leader in providing comprehensive, evidence-based training in psychedelic therapy and integration to healthcare professionals. With a mission to equip clinicians with the clinical skills and knowledge necessary for effective, evidence-based psychedelic therapy and integration services, Fluence offers ethical, dynamic, interactive training both online and in-person. Since its inception, Fluence has educated over 7,000 practitioners, establishing itself as a frontrunner in psychedelic therapy training for private enterprises and research organizations.

About Metamorph AI

Metamorph AI is a team of business-focused engineers and AI experts with practical experience applying AI to real business problems. The team is dedicated to helping clients stay up-to-date with advances in AI so that they can recognize and act on opportunities as they emerge to leverage new capabilities that will increasingly reshape industries.

Media Contact

