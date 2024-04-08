Fluence Partners with Psyence Biomed and iNGENū CRO to Train Research Therapists for Phase IIb Psilocybin Trial

The training of expert therapists in the specialized skills of psychedelic treatment, using cutting-edge pedagogy and delivered by experienced research clinicians, is key to the delivery of safe and effective treatment. Post this

Fluence's highly credentialed and widely published faculty members are recognized as the global experts in professional psychedelic therapy education; psychiatrists, psychologists, psychotherapists, physicians, and nurse practitioners have completed its comprehensive certification programs. Fluence is authorized by the American Psychological Association (APA), the National Association of Social Workers (NASW), and other professional organizations as a provider of professional continuing education for clinicians.

"The success of the clinical trial relies on rigorous, standardized therapist training designed to achieve the highest standard of patient care" said Elizabeth Nielson, PhD, Fluence co-founder. "The training of expert therapists in the specialized skills of psychedelic treatment, using cutting-edge pedagogy and delivered by experienced research clinicians, is key to the delivery of safe and effective treatment."

"Fluence brings unparalleled expertise in psychedelic therapy training to the collaboration," said Clive Ward-Able, MD, Psyence Biomed's Chief Medical Officer. "We expect that Fluence's participation in this trial will ensure both quality of care for patients and also significantly contribute to the critical body of research needed to evaluate how best to integrate psychedelic-assisted therapy for cancer patients into the standard of care for palliative medicine."

"As we work to develop a safe, responsible, FDA-approved nature-derived psilocybin candidate to treat Adjustment Disorder in oncology patients in a Palliative Care context, we welcome this partnership with Fluence," said Psyence Biomed CEO Neil Maresky, MD. "As a patient-centered biopharmaceutical company, we look forward to deepening our collaboration with Dr. Nielson and her exemplary faculty, and to working with Fluence to create a therapeutic alliance that we hope will set a gold standard of excellence for this Phase llb trial for the Palliative Care patient population, and for the emerging field of nature-derived psychedelic-assisted therapies."

To design and execute the clinical trial, Psyence Australia is partnering with iNGENū, an Australia-based, globally focused CRO with extensive experience in psychedelic pharmaceutical drug research and development.

"This partnership between Fluence, Psyence Australia, and iNGENū signifies a significant step forward in the Psyence team's mission to develop safe and effective treatments for Adjustment Disorder in oncology patients within a Palliative Care context," said iNGENū Senior Clinical Project Manager, Veronika Simic. "Together, we are dedicated to pioneering evidence-based therapies that have the potential to make a profound impact on the lives of patients in need."

The double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase IIb study will test three doses (25mg, 10mg and 1mg) of nature-derived psilocybin in 84 patients in conjunction with psychotherapy. Psyence Biomed anticipates enrolling the first subject in the second quarter of 2024 and expects the primary endpoint results to be available in 2025.

About Fluence

Fluence is the global leader in providing comprehensive, evidence-based training in psychedelic therapy and integration to healthcare professionals. With a mission to equip clinicians with the clinical skills and knowledge necessary for effective, evidence-based psychedelic therapy and integration services, Fluence offers ethical, dynamic, interactive training both online and in-person. Since its inception, Fluence has educated over 7,000 practitioners, establishing itself as a frontrunner in psychedelic therapy training for private enterprises and research organizations.

About Psyence Biomed

Psyence Biomed is the world's first life science biotechnology company traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC focused on the development of botanical (nature-derived, meaning non-synthetic) psilocybin-based psychedelic medicines. The name "Psyence" combines the words "psychedelics" and "science" to affirm Psyence Biomed's commitment to an evidence-based approach to innovation as it works to develop safe and effective, nature-derived psychedelic therapeutics to treat a broad range of mental health disorders. Psyence Biomed is initially focused on mental health disorders in the context of Palliative Care. Psyence Australia is a subsidiary of Psyence Biomed.

About iNGENū

iNGENū is the FDA-centric Australian CRO championing disruptive, innovative biotech firms globally. iNGENū's core mission is to create access to high quality clinical research globally by removing financial and other unnecessary barriers. iNGENū is a physician-led, full-service CRO with in-house access to an established network of clinical trial research professionals.

Forward-Looking Statements

