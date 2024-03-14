Fluence Secures Industrial Wastewater and Biogas Contracts Worth $3.7M and Gains Traction in North America Municipal Water & Wastewater With $3.3M in Bookings

"These wins open the door for more BNR (biological nutrient removal) projects in Colorado, Indiana, and other states across the country." Post this

In addition, a major food processing company in northern Italy has purchased a new pre-treatment process from Fluence for $1.4M. The solution includes wastewater accumulation and primary treatment, specifically fine screenings and dissolved air flotation units. Capacity is up to 5,500 m3/day and commissioning is targeted for late 2024.

Commenting on these orders, Fabio Poletto, VP and GM of Industrial Wastewater and Biogas, said: "We continue to capitalize on our strong reputation and customer relationships in Italy and we're starting to gain traction in North America with several significant letters of intent that have been executed already in 2024."

Fluence's Municipal Water & Wastewater group has secured several contracts in North America, with a total value of $3.3M. Two of these orders are a result of penetrating new markets, bringing the company's MABR (membrane aerated biofilm reactor) technology to Colorado and Indiana for the first time.

In Colorado, Fluence secured a contract to supply an MABR plant to Sagewood Pointe Homeowners Association. The 26,000 GPD wastewater treatment plant includes a 40' equalization/sludge holding tank (EQ/SST), Aspiral L3 and Aspiral TM M0 Plus with UV disinfection. The plant is targeted for delivery and commissioning by the end of the year. This win follows Fluence MABR technology receiving approval from the Water Quality Control Division of the Department of Public Health and Environment in Colorado.

Fluence has also secured an order for an Aspiral M1+ and an EQ/SST tank for Needmore Elementary School in Bedford, Indiana. The equalization/sludge storage tanks for Sagewood and Needmore are new offerings that are part of Fluence's growing Aspiral Flex family of products meant to satisfy our clients' requests for "one stop shop" treatment plant solutions. Fluence's ability to provide a more comprehensive offering for each project has multiple benefits to our clients including less burden for them to separately procure portions of the plant, lower overall cost, an expedited project schedule and a more streamlined project development process.

Commenting on these orders, Steven Scheidler, VP & GM of Municipal Water and Wastewater, said: "We are very pleased to sign these contracts with Sage and Needmore. Biological nutrient removal ("BNR") regulations are getting stricter in states across the US. Our Aspiral solution provides high nutrient removal using MABR treatment technology's self-respiring spirally wound membranes, packaged compactly for quick delivery and easy set up. These wins open the door for more BNR projects in Colorado, Indiana, and other states across the country."

About Fluence Corporation Limited (ASX: FLC):

Fluence is a leader in Wastewater Treatment and Reuse, High-Strength Wastewater Treatment, Wastewater-to-Energy, Industrial and Drinking Water markets, with its pre-engineered, standardized Smart Products Solutions (SPS), including Aspiral™, NIROBOX™, SUBRE and Nitro. In addition to rapid delivery and commissioning of solutions to meet a broad range of needs from smaller communities to city-scale systems, Fluence offers ongoing operation and maintenance support, Build Own Operate (BOO) and other recurring revenue solutions. Fluence has a broad international footprint and focuses on high growth markets including North America and Southeast Asia.

