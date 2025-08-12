Fluency Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Third Straight Year

"We're honored to be recognized once again by Inc.," said Mike Lane, CEO of Fluency. "Three consecutive years on this list speaks volumes, not just about our growth, but about the meaningful and measurable outcomes our clients are achieving with our operating system." Post this

The Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., celebrating innovation, resilience, and entrepreneurship. Earning a spot three years in a row highlights Fluency's continued momentum and commitment to its mission.

"We're honored to be recognized once again by Inc.," said Mike Lane, CEO of Fluency. "Three consecutive years on this list speaks volumes, not just about our growth, but about the meaningful and measurable outcomes our clients are achieving with our operating system. We're proud to be helping agencies and enterprises rethink how advertising operations can and should work."

Fluency is the only digital advertising operating system engineered for organizations that run complex digital media portfolios and the first solution to combine purpose-built Robotic Process Automation for Advertising with integrated AI. The OS empowers clients to scale their advertising efforts with unmatched efficiency, enabling campaign creation, management, and performance optimization across channels. The result drives transformative efficiency for agencies and brands of all sizes, who manage billions in annual spend through Fluency's OS. These advertisers typically achieve time and resource savings of 90% or more in key workflows, when compared to traditional manual approaches.

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

About Fluency

Fluency is the only digital advertising operating system engineered for organizations that run complex digital media portfolios. The first solution to combine purpose-built Robotic Process Automation for Advertising with integrated AI, Fluency addresses critical advertising operations challenges by streamlining resource-intensive tasks associated with digital advertising content generation, execution, management, and optimization. The result is an easily scalable system that has helped category leading agencies and brands achieve transformational time savings, operational efficiency, and profitability. Fluency manages over $2b in annual ad spend and routinely ranks #1 for performance and client support on G2. For more information, please visit www.fluency.inc.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

