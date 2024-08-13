Fluency ranks #910 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies

"We are honored to be part of the Inc. 5000 again, along with many incredible companies," said Mike Lane, CEO. "Fluency's growth reflects our clients' accomplishments. Their commitment to improving their workflows and their workers' day-to-day jobs through automation is why we continue to thrive." Post this

"We are once again honored to be part of the Inc. 5000 community, alongside some incredible companies," said Mike Lane, CEO. "Fluency's continued growth reflects our clients' accomplishments with our platform. Their commitment to improving their workflows and their workers' day-to-day jobs through automation is why we both continue to thrive. We look forward to building innovative solutions that further drive their success."

Fluency is the only holistic digital advertising operating system with robotic process automation (RPA) at its core. Fluency's solutions enable agencies and enterprise organizations to exponentially scale their advertising operations while maximizing talent and eliminating technological restrictions. These solutions help Fluency's clients efficiently drive comprehensive ad programs at scale—ranging from campaign launches, ongoing management, and AI-driven performance optimization. The Fluency platform is supported by nationally-recognized implementation and managed services, providing clients with a complete partnership focused on long-term success.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

Fluency is the leading digital advertising operating system for organizations that run large digital media portfolios. As the first solution to combine Robotic Process Automation for Advertising and AI, Fluency addresses critical advertising operations challenges by streamlining repetitive and time-consuming tasks associated with digital advertising management and optimization. The result is an easily scalable system that has helped a wide range of clients achieve unprecedented time savings, operational efficiency, and profitability. For more information, please visit www.fluency.inc

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

