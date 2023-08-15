Fluency Ranks No. 200 on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies

"Our growth is a reflection of our clients' success with our platform, and their commitment to streamlining their operations and maximizing their talent through the power of advertising automation," said Mike Lane, CEO. "We look forward to many more years of shared success." Tweet this

As the only comprehensive advertising management solution that leverages robotic process automation (RPA), Fluency helps agencies and enterprise organizations scale their advertising operations and drive digital transformation. The Fluency platform is supported by robust implementation and managed services, providing a complete partnership that eliminates the manual task work that leads to errors, wasted budgets, and staff turnover, and enabling its client partners to more efficiently deliver comprehensive ad programs – from campaign launches, to ongoing management, to AI-driven performance optimization.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Fluency

Fluency Inc. is the leading innovator of comprehensive digital advertising management and automation solutions for organizations that run large digital media portfolios. As the only platform that leverages Robotic Process Automation, Fluency addresses critical advertising operations challenges by streamlining repetitive and time-consuming tasks associated with digital advertising management and optimization. The result is an easily scalable solution that has helped a wide range of clients achieve unprecedented time savings, operational efficiency, and profitability. For more information, please visit www.fluencyinc.co

About the Inc 5000

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Al Moore, Fluency, Inc., 1 855-687-7353 290, [email protected], https://www.fluency.inc/

SOURCE Fluency, Inc.