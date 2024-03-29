Fluency Ranks No.1 in VermontBiz's 2024 Best Places to Work

"It takes teamwork and connectedness to make a great company," said Mike Lane, CEO. "From our founding, we have focused on collaboratively building a world-class work environment and culture. We are humbled to be named as a Best Place to Work and congratulate all who earned a place on this list." Post this

The list for 2024 honors 65 businesses based on the company's workplace policies, practices, and demographics, as well as the employee experience to determine the top companies and the final ranking.

"The workspace for Vermont businesses has changed over the past few years due to COVID. Employees working remotely, hybrid working models, and labor shortages have had a huge impact on Vermont businesses, but all Vermonters know that Vermont is a great place to live, work and play," said John Boutin, Publisher, VermontBiz. "We know that our employees are happy with their place of employment. The employers have created a work environment where the employees love to work. These employees and employers are committed to a productive workplace, be that while in the office or working remotely. This list is a testament to the fantastic companies here in Vermont and is by far our largest list since 2006. This list consists of businesses from every corner of Vermont with many diverse products and services.

About VermontBiz

VermontBiz is the state's most respected business publication. Since 1972, VermontBiz has published statewide business news, economic and political news and commentary, business and individual profiles, data, analysis, and statistics.

About Fluency

Fluency Inc. is the leading innovator of comprehensive digital advertising management and automation solutions for organizations that run large digital media portfolios. Through an industry-leading approach to Robotic Process Automation for Advertising, Fluency addresses critical advertising operations challenges by streamlining repetitive and time-consuming tasks associated with digital advertising management and optimization. The result is an easily scalable solution that has helped a wide range of clients achieve unprecedented time savings, operational efficiency, and profitability. For more information, please visit www.fluency.inc

