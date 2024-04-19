Fluency Tops G2 Rankings for the Fourth Consecutive Quarter

For the fourth straight quarter, Fluency has been named #1 by G2 in several key customer-centric categories. G2 is a trusted platform relied upon by over 80 million users annually, including Fortune 500 companies. The review platform empowers individuals and organizations to make informed software decisions based on authentic peer reviews.
BURLINGTON, Vt., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the fourth straight quarter, Fluency has been named #1 by G2 in several key customer-centric categories. G2 is a trusted platform relied upon by over 80 million users annually, including Fortune 500 companies. The review platform empowers individuals and organizations to make informed software decisions based on authentic peer reviews.
Fluency outperformed 25 other ad tech platform solutions in the Search Advertising Category, earning the "Best Relationship" Spring badge. Fluency also outperformed 12 ad tech platform solutions in the Mid-Market Relationship Index for Search Advertising Report. For the first time, Fluency also earned a spot on the Momentum Grid Report for Search Advertising.
"Success with advertising automation requires partnership," said Tomy Szczypiorski, Fluency's VP, Client Services. "We put client success at the center of everything we do. Earning this continued recognition from G2 is a testament to the hard work that our team puts in to ensure our partners 'feel' the difference, while being positioned for long-term success."
Other recognition Fluency received included:
- Best Meets Requirements Mid-Market
- High-Performer
- High-Performer Mid-Market
- Best Relationship Mid-Market
About G2
G2 is the largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually—including employees at all Fortune 500 companies—use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews.
About Fluency
Fluency Inc. is the leading innovator of comprehensive digital advertising management and automation solutions for organizations that run large digital media portfolios. Through an industry-leading approach to Robotic Process Automation for Advertising, Fluency addresses critical advertising operations challenges by streamlining repetitive and time-consuming tasks associated with digital advertising management and optimization. The result is an easily scalable solution that has helped a wide range of clients achieve unprecedented time savings, operational efficiency, and profitability. For more information, please visit www.fluency.inc
