Fluency Tops G2 Rankings for the Fourth Consecutive Quarter

"Success with advertising automation requires partnership," said Tomy Szczypiorski, Fluency's VP, Client Services. "We put client success at the center of everything we do. Earning this continued recognition from G2 is a testament to the hard work that our team puts in to ensure our partners 'feel' the difference, while being positioned for long-term success."

Other recognition Fluency received included:

Best Meets Requirements Mid-Market

High-Performer

High-Performer Mid-Market

Best Relationship Mid-Market

About G2

G2 is the largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually—including employees at all Fortune 500 companies—use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews.

About Fluency

Fluency Inc. is the leading innovator of comprehensive digital advertising management and automation solutions for organizations that run large digital media portfolios. Through an industry-leading approach to Robotic Process Automation for Advertising, Fluency addresses critical advertising operations challenges by streamlining repetitive and time-consuming tasks associated with digital advertising management and optimization. The result is an easily scalable solution that has helped a wide range of clients achieve unprecedented time savings, operational efficiency, and profitability. For more information, please visit www.fluency.inc

