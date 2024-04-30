Fluent Commerce Recognized With "Fulfillment Innovation of The Year" Award In 2024 RetailTech Breakthrough Awards Program

International Awards Program Recognizes Standout Retail Technology Companies, Products, and Services Around the World

SYDNEY and NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fluent Commerce, the leading provider of a distributed Order Management System (OMS) Fluent Order Management, today announced it has received the "Fulfillment Innovation of the Year" award in the annual RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by RetailTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout retail technology companies, products, and services around the globe.

One of the solutions offered by Fluent Commerce, Fluent Big Inventory, addresses the challenge of real-time, accurate inventory visibility across all channels and locations in a retailer's business. It optimizes massive sets of inventory data quickly, to provide accurate inventory data that helps reduce overselling and canceled orders, and out-of-stock online.

The solution is capable of processing hundreds of millions of inventory position updates quickly, thanks to its special handling of delta feeds which delivers unprecedented speed and scale. It allows businesses to send large batch updates; however, it only updates the modified inventory positions and leaves the others alone, making it faster.

Fluent Big Inventory both converts data and also evaluates it to determine the best course of action for processing. This intelligent processing makes real-time data synchronization possible. Key features include the ability to manage inventory processing, safety stock, segmentation, and more. Customers can more easily increase their fill rate and optimize inventory processing by processing the most important updates first, such as fast-moving items.

"Thank you to Retail Breakthrough for this honor that solidifies our mission to provide retailers and brands with the right inventory visibility solutions so they are positioned to win a share of the hundreds of billions of dollars in business that their competitors are leaving on the table," said Graham Jackson, CEO of Fluent Commerce. "We are so proud to offer a product that makes it possible for retailers to keep their promises since trust is an important pillar of the consumer experience. Thanks to unified, accurate real-time inventory data, some of our customers have seen a 20% increase in revenue."

The mission of the annual RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top companies, services and solutions in the retail technology industry today. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

"Fluent Big Inventory provides companies with a complete picture of their inventory inflows and outflows, helping them make wise decisions. The reliability of inventory data is crucial, but with inventory data scattered across systems and sitting in various locations, it's been difficult to make accurate inventory visible," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, RetailTech Breakthrough. "Fluent Big Inventory provides accurate, near real-time SKU counts across all your stock locations, helping to stop losing online sales to out-of-stock and canceled orders. This capacity to quickly and intelligently process large volumes of inventory updates makes it stand out among other fulfillment solutions - and our 'Fulfillment Innovation of the Year!'"

About Fluent Commerce

Fluent Commerce is a global software company focused on inventory availability data management at scale and distributed order management (DOM) for commerce. Both B2C and B2B organizations rely on their cloud-native, highly flexible and fully scalable solutions to transform fulfillment complexity into a competitive advantage. Fluent Order Management provides accurate, real-time inventory availability across all locations, order orchestration, fulfillment optimization, fulfillment location management, in-store pick and pack, customer service, and reporting. This enables retailers, brands, and B2B organizations to ensure they never oversell or undersell and to deliver their orders profitably every time. Fluent Commerce works with organizations such as JD Sports, L'Oréal, Prada Group, Aldo, LVMH, Dulux and Kingfisher. For more information, visit fluentcommerce.com.

About RetailTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program is the premier awards and recognition platform devoted to honoring excellence in retail technology companies, services and solutions around the world. The RetailTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of retail technology companies and products in categories that include store management, digital displays, checkout automation, workforce tools, smart dressing rooms and more. For more information visit retailtechbreakthrough.com.

