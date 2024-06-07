FluentEdge Marketing Agency Launches to Revolutionize Marketing in the Addiction Treatment Field

Launching FluentEdge represents a full-circle moment for me," says Michael Smith. "I've spent years in the trenches of both digital marketing and the addiction treatment field. This dual expertise positions FluentEdge uniquely to understand and address the specific needs of treatment centers. Post this

Born and raised in Portland, Maine, Michael attended Southern Maine Community College before moving to Dallas to attend the University of North Texas. In Maine, he was deeply involved in the addiction treatment community, which laid the foundation for his expansive work in Dallas, bringing his expertise to a larger scale.

"Launching FluentEdge represents a full-circle moment for me," says Michael Smith. "I've spent years in the trenches of both digital marketing and the addiction treatment field. This dual expertise positions FluentEdge uniquely to understand and address the specific needs of treatment centers."

FluentEdge's service offerings are designed to support treatment centers at every stage of their growth. From optimizing online presence with cutting-edge SEO strategies to rebuilding websites for better engagement, and providing operational and admissions support, FluentEdge is committed to driving success for its clients.

In addition to his professional achievements, Michael is also a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt and owner of several academies. His diverse interests and hobbies reflect his dynamic approach to business and life, always striving for excellence and continuous improvement.

FluentEdge is a digital marketing agency dedicated to serving the addiction treatment field. Founded by Michael Smith, who brings over 20 years of experience in digital marketing and extensive leadership in the treatment sector, FluentEdge offers a range of services including SEO, web development, operational consulting, and admissions support. FluentEdge is committed to helping treatment centers grow and thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape.

