FluentPet Announces Formation of Scientific Integrity Review Board

SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FluentPet, the company behind the dog and cat communication revolution, today announced the establishment of its Scientific Integrity Review Board (SIRB) tasked with upholding the highest ethical standards in its support of scientific research. This independent, self-governing advisory body is committed to maintaining ethical and transparent scientific practices at FluentPet.

The SIRB is chaired by Dr. Marta Kutas, a Distinguished Professor Emerita of Cognitive Science and Neurosciences at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD). Dr. Kutas is joined by Dr. Terrence Sejnowski, the Francis Crick Chair at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies, and Dr. Gary Landsberg, a diplomate of both the American College of Veterinary Behaviorists (ACVB) and the European College of Animal Welfare and Behavioural Medicine (ECAWBM). FluentPet founder and CEO, Leo Trottier, also serves on the board.

"As a science-driven company, we believe we have an obligation to record and share what we are learning, both for the advancement of this new practice and for the benefit of science in general," said Trottier. "The formation of the SIRB demonstrates our commitment to transparency, data sharing, and community engagement."

Originating from the collaborative efforts of PhDs and graduate students in cognitive science and neuroscience at UC San Diego, FluentPet is a staunch advocate for Open Science. In collaboration with leading researchers in comparative cognition, the company has initiated the How.TheyCanTalk Research project, which aims to systematically record and disseminate data on how pets learn to use communication buttons.

The SIRB will work to ensure that FluentPet's scientific research adheres to best practices and remains free from bias, further strengthening the company's position as a leader in the field of animal communication.

About FluentPet

Launched in June of 2020, FluentPet is a science and mission-driven company that builds tools and community for catalyzing two-way communication between humans and the animals they live with. Since its founding, FluentPet has sold over 2.5M buttons and is used by over 200,000 households globally. Using cognitive science-based research and insights, FluentPet allows people to teach their dogs and cats to "talk" with recordable sound buttons through a configurable HexTile system. Together with leading online "Guides," like TikTok's @whataboutbunny, FluentPet strives to create a new shared language that will improve both the lives of pets and their owners. For more information, visit www.fluent.pet.

