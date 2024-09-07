Fluer Launches New Affordable Creative AI Platform, Offering Superior Value Over Canva's Recent Price Hikes

Today, Fluer announces the launch of its creative AI editing platform on web, iOS and Android phones, designed to transform the way individuals and businesses create professional designs. With a mission to provide creative design tools for everyone, Fluer sets a new standard in accessible and affordable design, taking the opportunity to create more value than rivals like Canva, who have recently announced significant price increases.
GOLD COAST, Australia, Sept. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Fluer announces the launch of its creative AI editing platform on web, iOS and Android phones, designed to transform the way individuals and businesses create professional designs. With a mission to provide creative design tools for everyone, Fluer sets a new standard in accessible and affordable design, taking the opportunity to create more value than rivals like Canva, who have recently announced significant price increases.
Fluer utilizes AI to enable anyone who wants to bring their creative ideas to life, whether they have design experience, or not. It's a fun and easy-to-use platform that allows users to create stunning visuals, presentations, videos, social media posts, logos, flyers, posters, PDF's, and more.
For small teams, Fluer provides exceptional value with new features being frequently launched, including the upcoming ability to collaborate with 20 users for $29.95 per month. Other professional features include Figma, InDesign and PDF import features which will launch next month.
Key Features of Fluer
Create Anything - Create professional documents with a simple drag-and-drop editor. Create and customize presentations, reports, newsletters, social media posts, flyers, logos, videos, banners & more.
AI-Powered Design - Redefine the way you create with our suite of AI-powered creative tools, including AI image and copy generation from within the platform.
Premium Templates - Access customizable templates from a large content library, and fast track your designs.
Video Editor - Create videos, and add animations, text and effects with an easy-to-use editor.
Creative Asset Management - Keep all your creative assets in one place, for ease of management and coordination across your business.
Brand Library - Quickly build a brand library with smart colors, icons, and premium fonts, establishing your brand identity instantly.
One Click Business Sets - Generate with a single click, ready-to-go branded business cards, contracts, presentations, and more.
Affordable Pricing Plans - Fluer delivers exceptional value compared to Canva, with a free plan which meets many individuals needs, and a paid pro plan at $29.95/month for more advanced design features.
"Our goal with Fluer is to provide innovative design experiences that leverage AI, and offer a cost-effective alternative to existing creative tools like Canva," said Kate Hankinson, CEO of Fluer. "As businesses and individuals feel economic pressures, they will look to get more value from software, and we are well placed to compete against other design platforms like Canva, who have announced significant price increases with their team subscription plans."
Fluer is now available for users globally on web, iOS and Android phones. Fluer has a free plan and a more advanced paid pro plan. For more information about Fluer, visit Fluer.com
Fluer is an AI powered creative editor, dedicated to providing anyone, whether they have design experience or not, to create professional designs. With a focus on ease of use, and affordability, Fluer aims to empower individuals and businesses to bring their creative ideas to life.
Media Contact
Kate Hankinson, Fluer, 61 0482032371, [email protected], https://fluer.com/
SOURCE Fluer
Share this article