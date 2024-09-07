Fluer Launches New Affordable Creative AI Platform, Offering Superior Value Over Canva's Recent Price Hikes

"As businesses and individuals feel economic pressures, they will look to get more value from software, and we are well placed to compete against other design platforms like Canva, who have announced significant price increases with their team subscription plans" Kate Hankinson, CEO of Fluer. Post this

For small teams, Fluer provides exceptional value with new features being frequently launched, including the upcoming ability to collaborate with 20 users for $29.95 per month. Other professional features include Figma, InDesign and PDF import features which will launch next month.

Key Features of Fluer

Create Anything - Create professional documents with a simple drag-and-drop editor. Create and customize presentations, reports, newsletters, social media posts, flyers, logos, videos, banners & more.

AI-Powered Design - Redefine the way you create with our suite of AI-powered creative tools, including AI image and copy generation from within the platform.

Premium Templates - Access customizable templates from a large content library, and fast track your designs.

Video Editor - Create videos, and add animations, text and effects with an easy-to-use editor.

Creative Asset Management - Keep all your creative assets in one place, for ease of management and coordination across your business.

Brand Library - Quickly build a brand library with smart colors, icons, and premium fonts, establishing your brand identity instantly.

One Click Business Sets - Generate with a single click, ready-to-go branded business cards, contracts, presentations, and more.

Affordable Pricing Plans - Fluer delivers exceptional value compared to Canva, with a free plan which meets many individuals needs, and a paid pro plan at $29.95/month for more advanced design features.

"Our goal with Fluer is to provide innovative design experiences that leverage AI, and offer a cost-effective alternative to existing creative tools like Canva," said Kate Hankinson, CEO of Fluer. "As businesses and individuals feel economic pressures, they will look to get more value from software, and we are well placed to compete against other design platforms like Canva, who have announced significant price increases with their team subscription plans."

Fluer is now available for users globally on web, iOS and Android phones. Fluer has a free plan and a more advanced paid pro plan. For more information about Fluer, visit Fluer.com

Fluer is an AI powered creative editor, dedicated to providing anyone, whether they have design experience or not, to create professional designs. With a focus on ease of use, and affordability, Fluer aims to empower individuals and businesses to bring their creative ideas to life.

Media Contact

Kate Hankinson, Fluer, 61 0482032371, [email protected], https://fluer.com/

SOURCE Fluer