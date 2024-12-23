Flum Mello Christmas Limited Edition Debuts This Holiday Season

Flum Mello Christmas Limited Edition combines festive design with advanced technology, featuring exclusive holiday flavors, a rechargeable battery, and an HD animated screen. With a 15ml vape juice capacity, Hybrid 2.0 Mesh Coil, and comprehensive safety features, it offers a premium, safe, and joyful vaping experience for the holiday season. Limited availability ensures its exclusivity.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flum Mello Christmas Limited Edition is a seasonal product designed to elevate holiday celebrations with exclusive features and innovative technology. Combining festive aesthetics with cutting-edge vaping advancements, this limited-edition device is poised to capture the attention of vaping enthusiasts during the holiday season.

A Festive Design with Exclusive Flavors

The Flum Mello Christmas Limited Edition is distinguished by its Christmas-themed design, which incorporates an animated high-definition screen displaying a festive Christmas tree. This unique visual element adds an interactive and celebratory touch to the device, making it an ideal accessory for the holiday season. Alongside its aesthetic appeal, the Mello Christmas Limited Edition introduces exclusive, specially crafted flavors designed to evoke the spirit of the season.

Innovative Technology and Superior Performance

Equipped with a rechargeable 650mAh internal battery, the Flum Vape ensures long-lasting performance. Users can enjoy uninterrupted vaping with the pre-filled 15ml vape juice capacity, offering ample supply for extended use. The addition of the Hybrid 2.0 Mesh Coil guarantees enhanced flavor delivery and smoother draws, setting a new standard for mesh coil technology in disposable vapes.

To prioritize safety, the Mello Christmas Limited Edition includes comprehensive short-circuit and over-charging protection mechanisms. These features enhance device reliability while providing peace of mind for users.

Designed for Convenience and Comfort

The Flum Mello Christmas Limited Edition integrates a fixed airflow system, carefully calibrated for a satisfying mouth-to-lung (MTL) vaping experience. Its draw-activated mechanism eliminates the need for buttons, simplifying operation. The device is also equipped with a Type-C charging port for rapid and efficient recharging. However, the charging cable is not included in the package, allowing users to utilize their existing Type-C cables.

Commitment to Quality and Safety

Flum continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing safe and high-quality vaping solutions. The Mello Christmas Limited Edition's robust build quality and adherence to stringent safety standards exemplify this dedication. With a nicotine strength of 5%, the device caters to adult smokers and vapers seeking a premium holiday vaping experience.

Limited Availability

As a Christmas Limited Edition, the Mello is available in limited quantities and is expected to sell out quickly. Our vape smoke shop is encouraged to stock the product promptly to meet anticipated demand.

About Flum

Flum has established itself as a pioneering brand in the vaping industry, renowned for its innovative designs, user-friendly features, and commitment to delivering exceptional flavor experiences. The company consistently seeks to redefine vaping technology, ensuring its products align with contemporary trends and consumer preferences.

The Flum Mello Christmas Limited Edition underscores the brand's ability to merge creativity with cutting-edge technology, creating a vaping experience that resonates with the festive spirit of the holidays.

Media Contact

SOURCE Flum

SOURCE Flum