Flutter, Fly, Fall: The Butterfly Guides Us Through Its Unpredictable Flight Path

Experience a once in a lifetime show that details the creative power and functional beauty of butterflies.

DAVIS, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Installation artist Seongmin Yoo explores the relationship between the artist and the butterfly in her installation, "Flutter, Fly, Fall", which showcases hundreds of butterflies, all of varying species, dancing on the second floor of the John Natsoulas Gallery. Typically, butterflies have a very erratic flight pattern that helps deter potential predators, and this wavering behavior amidst a transformation mirrors an artist's journey. "Live a life punctuated by unpredictable twists and turns, navigating challenges with grace and creativity. Just as a butterfly evades predators while embodying elegance, let your life soar with imaginative thinking, resilience, and the courage to embrace the unexpected." – Seongmin Yoo

The John Natsoulas Gallery is so excited to host this environmental artist. Known for her inventive use of space and materials, her body of work reflects her blending of Eastern and Western aesthetics as she is a Korean-born artist who now lives in America. She has created installations and paintings for the Seattle Art Fair, the Indiana University Kokomo Art Gallery, the Crocker Kingsley Art Competition, and the 34th Grand Art Exhibition of Korea at the Seongnam Arts Center.

Not only can you experience the whimsy of the butterfly world and participate in a show that captures both the functionality and beauty within nature and art, but you can also educate yourself. Biological Conservation reported that 40% of all insect species are declining globally, and one of these insects, the Monarch Butterfly, is going extinct. Higher temperatures and extreme weather events threaten migration, hibernation, and reproduction, making the Monarch another victim of climate change, though there are several interlinked stressors including pesticide usage, deforestation, and habitat loss. The gallery will be selling milkweed seeds and T-shirts, and all proceeds will be donated to the Xerces Society which is the largest invertebrate conservation organization in the world. Share and celebrate this artist's powerful sensibilities that are becoming more and more urgent every day.

Media Contact

John Natsoulas, John Natsoulas Gallery, 1 530-756-3938, [email protected], https://www.natsoulas.com

SOURCE John Natsoulas Gallery