FlutterFlow Expands Dreamflow with Mobile Preview to Help Individuals and Teams Instantly See and Test Their Apps as They Build

"Mobile Preview helps individuals and teams see and free progress instantly and move faster, without waiting for builds and handoff." Post this

With Mobile Preview, users can now instantly preview their app on real devices without building, installing, or waiting by simply scanning a QR code. Updates appear in real time, allowing users to see and feel how their layout, animations and interactions perform on a physical device, then quickly tweak and re-test without breaking focus. The result is faster iteration and a more intuitive feedback loop for both individuals and teams

"When you remove friction, you unlock momentum," said Abel Mengistu, CEO of FlutterFlow. "Mobile Preview helps individuals and teams see and free progress instantly and move faster, without waiting for builds and handoff."

Faster Feedback for a Real-World Experience

Traditionally, testing how an app behaves has been slow and fragmented. Developers often spend time configuring environments, building and deploying apps just to validate small visual or interaction changes.

Mobile Preview replaces that slow cycle with an instant workflow that connects directly to Dreamflow.

Key capabilities include:

Instant preview: View your app on any phone or tablet in seconds - no builds or installs.

Multi-device testing: Share a single QR code to preview your app on multiple devices simultaneously.

Live hot reload: See every change reflected instantly as you build.

Real-device feel: Validate scrolling, gestures, and animations on individual devices.

Availability

Test on Mobile is now available to all Dreamflow users. Users can begin testing their apps instantly by visiting www.dreamflow.app.

About FlutterFlow

FlutterFlow is a visual development platform that empowers developers and teams to design, build, and launch production-ready mobile applications faster. The company's latest product, Dreamflow, is an AI-first development environment that unites visual design, AI-assisted development, and full-code editing into one seamless experience helping developers stay in creative flow from idea to execution.

Trusted by over 2.6 million users worldwide, FlutterFlow is used by builders, startups, and enterprise teams to deliver cross-platform web and mobile apps with speed, flexibility, and full code ownership.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE FlutterFlow