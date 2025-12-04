FlutterFlow Introduces Dreamflow Enterprise to Help Organizations Ship Production-Ready Mobile Apps Faster

"Dreamflow Enterprise helps organizations move faster on mobile apps while still giving them the control and consistency they expect, plus the ability to deliver differentiated, on-brand experiences across every platform from a single workflow." - Abel Mengistu, CEO of FlutterFlow Post this

The new capabilities focus on three critical areas: seamless cross-functional collaboration, centralized resource management, and stronger security and compliance.

"Most teams are slowed down by silos and process, not ideas," said Abel Mengistu, CEO of FlutterFlow. "Dreamflow Enterprise helps organizations move faster on mobile apps while still giving them the control and consistency they expect, plus the ability to deliver differentiated, on-brand experiences across every platform from a single workflow."

Seamless cross-functional collaboration

Dreamflow Enterprise brings product managers, designers, and developers into the same live project canvas, eliminating the friction of bouncing between specs, design files, and separate implementations. Teams can build using AI prompts, visual editing, or direct code, and it always stays in sync real-time.

To ensure speed doesn't come at the cost of quality, Dreamflow Enterprise gives teams deep control over configuration and agents custom-trained for mobile apps. With fine-grained layout controls and previews on real devices, teams can finalize details before engineering sign-off, so what ships feels crafted, not generic.

Robust centralized management

Dreamflow Enterprise introduces centralized tools designed to manage resources efficiently across a large mobile portfolio. New shared credits allow IT leaders to manage and monitor AI usage ventrally across multiple teams and projects, eliminating the administrative burden and friction of managing individual user accounts.

Uncompromised security and compliance

To meet the rigorous expectations of large enterprises, Dreamflow Enterprise includes stronger security guarantees, including SOC 2 compliance.

Crucially for intellectual property protection, Dreamflow does not train its foundation AI models on customer source code or app data, ensuring customer IP remains protected. Furthermore, all projects are backed by Git-native history, ensuring audit-ready change tracking.

Learn more in the Dreamflow Enterprise with product demo and live Q&A.

Date: Tuesday, December 16, 2025

Time: 10:00am PT (1:00 ET)

Register at https://bit.ly/DreamflowEnterpriseWebinar

About FlutterFlow

FlutterFlow is a visual development platform that empowers developers and teams to design, build, and launch production-ready applications faster. Its latest product, Dreamflow, is an AI-first development environment that unites visual design, AI-assisted development, and full-code editing into one seamless experience, helping teams stay in creative flow from idea to execution. FlutterFlow is used by startups, agencies, and enterprise teams worldwide to deliver cross-platform apps with speed, flexibility, and full code ownership. Learn more at https://www.flutterflow.io/ and https://dreamflow.app/.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

Media Contact

Bee Law, FlutterFlow, 1 704-222-3987, [email protected], https://flutterflow.io/

SOURCE FlutterFlow