FlutterFlow Launches Dreamflow Buildathon 2025, a 50-Day Global App-Building Hackathon Empowering Creators to Build, Learn, and Launch

FlutterFlow has launched Dreamflow Buildathon 2025, a 50-day global app-building challenge using its AI-first Dreamflow environment, featuring weekly challenges, live workshops, and more than $25,000 in prizes for top apps and standout builders.
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FlutterFlow today announced that Dreamflow Buildathon 2025, a global 50-day app-building challenge launched earlier this month, is already inspiring creators, designers, and entrepreneurs worldwide to start building real, production-ready apps using Dreamflow, FlutterFlow's agent-first development environment. The event invites participants to create, learn, and share their progress publicly while taking advantage of weekly challenges, live workshops, and community-driven rewards designed to keep momentum high throughout the full 50 days.
The Buildathon is designed to keep creators inspired and supported throughout all 50 days with weekly UI challenges, live educational sessions, and build-in-public rewards that celebrate both creativity and consistency, not just final submissions.
"Momentum matters when you're building something new," said Abel Mengistu, CEO of FlutterFlow. "The Dreamflow Buildathon is all about helping people start projects they've been thinking about, stay inspired, and keep creating."
A Global 50-Day Building Experience
Participants are encouraged to build in public and share updates on social platforms using the event hashtags for a chance to receive digital giveaways and community spotlights. Weekly Mini UI Challenges give builders a fun, structured way to sharpen their design skills, while live workshops throughout the event help them strengthen their app architecture, workflows, and UI.
More Than $25,000 in Prizes
Participants are competing for over $25,000 in prizes, including cash awards, digital giveaways, premium subscriptions, exclusive swag, and community spotlight features. Top categories include Best App, Best Designed App, Most Innovative App, Community Favorite, and awards recognizing builders who share their journey publicly.
How to Join
There's still time for new participants to join the challenge. To qualify for prizes, builders must:
- Register on the official Buildathon website
- Participate solo or with a teammate
- Build their app in Dreamflow
- Submit a 60-second demo video showcasing their project.
Full details and registration are available at: https://bit.ly/dreamflowregistration
About FlutterFlow
FlutterFlow is a visual development platform that empowers developers and teams to design, build, and launch production-ready mobile applications faster. The company's latest product, Dreamflow, is an AI-first development environment that unites visual design, AI-assisted development, and full-code editing into one seamless experience, helping developers stay in creative flow from idea to execution.
Trusted by over 2.6 million users worldwide, FlutterFlow is used by builders, startups, and enterprise teams to deliver cross-platform web and mobile apps with speed, flexibility, and complete code ownership.
Media Contact
Bryanda, FlutterFlow, 1 415-222-3987, [email protected], https://flutterflow.io/
SOURCE FlutterFlow
