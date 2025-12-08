FlutterFlow Launches Dreamflow Buildathon 2025, a 50-Day Global App-Building Hackathon Empowering Creators to Build, Learn, and Launch

"The Dreamflow Buildathon is all about helping people start projects they've been thinking about, stay inspired, and keep creating." - Abel Mengistu, CEO of FlutterFlow Post this

"Momentum matters when you're building something new," said Abel Mengistu, CEO of FlutterFlow. "The Dreamflow Buildathon is all about helping people start projects they've been thinking about, stay inspired, and keep creating."

A Global 50-Day Building Experience

Participants are encouraged to build in public and share updates on social platforms using the event hashtags for a chance to receive digital giveaways and community spotlights. Weekly Mini UI Challenges give builders a fun, structured way to sharpen their design skills, while live workshops throughout the event help them strengthen their app architecture, workflows, and UI.

More Than $25,000 in Prizes

Participants are competing for over $25,000 in prizes, including cash awards, digital giveaways, premium subscriptions, exclusive swag, and community spotlight features. Top categories include Best App, Best Designed App, Most Innovative App, Community Favorite, and awards recognizing builders who share their journey publicly.

How to Join

There's still time for new participants to join the challenge. To qualify for prizes, builders must:

Register on the official Buildathon website

Participate solo or with a teammate

Build their app in Dreamflow

Submit a 60-second demo video showcasing their project.

Full details and registration are available at: https://bit.ly/dreamflowregistration

About FlutterFlow

FlutterFlow is a visual development platform that empowers developers and teams to design, build, and launch production-ready mobile applications faster. The company's latest product, Dreamflow, is an AI-first development environment that unites visual design, AI-assisted development, and full-code editing into one seamless experience, helping developers stay in creative flow from idea to execution.

Trusted by over 2.6 million users worldwide, FlutterFlow is used by builders, startups, and enterprise teams to deliver cross-platform web and mobile apps with speed, flexibility, and complete code ownership.

Media Contact

Bryanda, FlutterFlow, 1 415-222-3987, [email protected], https://flutterflow.io/

